Who is Amelia Dimoldenberg? All about Oscar 2024's Social Media Ambassador

Amelia Dimoldenberg seems to be all the rage now as the popular comedian and presenter has been honored as the official social media ambassador and red-carpet correspondent for the 2024 Oscars.

Amelia Dimoldenberg, who is popular for her YouTube interview series Chicken Shop Date was thrilled when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences chose her to serve as the face of the 2024 Oscars social media campaign. She shared her excitement on the social media platform X, writing:

"Unbelievably excited to announce that I’m the Oscars Social Media Ambassador and Red Carpet Correspondent for the 96th Academy Awards ! Lots of groundbreaking interviews to come, I can’t wait ❤️ Thank you @TheAcademy."

The 2024 Oscars are scheduled to air live from Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California on March 10, 2024. Amelia will be seen across many Oscars 2024-related events, although this is not the first time she will be seen at a major awards ceremony. She has earlier interviewed stars like Pedro Pascal, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Andrew Garfield during the most recent Golden Globes.

All about Amelia Dimoldenberg- From Chicken Shop Dates to the Oscars 2024

Amelia Dimoldenberg is a British comedian and presenter who grew up in Marylebone, London. She rose to fame through her hilarious YouTube interview show titled Chicken Shop Dates where she interviews (she terms these as dates on the show) popular music and film personalities.

Dimoldenberg first came into prominence when she was presenting the Chanel 4 documentary Meet the Markles where she traveled to the USA and interviewed Meghan Markle's family. The documentary was layered with humor and was received very well by fans putting Amelia on the map.

In 2020 she appeared on Channel 4's reality series Celebrity Come Dine with Me and in 2021 she also hosted a Channel 4 web series titled Celebrity Rebrand. In the web series, Amelia Dimoldenberg features as a celebrity brand visionary who aims to rebrand the images of various celebrities. She created a brand of humor for herself through these series which translated into her famous YouTube show, Chicken Shop Dates.

Chicken Shop Dates started as a humorous column written by her for the youth magazine The Cut. She started interviewing UK grime artists for her column and she started terming these as dates and arranged for them to be held at chicken shops (an unusual place for first dates).

Her idea to interview famous personalities with a deadpan and awkward attitude started to take off and progressively more well-known personalities started appearing on her show. Amelia Dimoldenberg's chicken shop dates have included celebrities like Paul Mescal, Jennifer Lawrence, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow, Keke Palmer, and Cher among other well-known personalities. Her videos have racked up 2.2 million subscribers, and 416 million views to date.

Her jubilant personality and ability to strike a chord with the people she interviews may be one of the major reasons why the Academy chose her to be their social media ambassador. Aframe, the Academy's digital magazine interviewed with the internet sensation. She was very excited about her opportunity and said the following:

"What better place to interview Hollywood stars than the Oscars? For me, this is really a dream come true and a dream scenario, really. I’m also really excited to do something original and put my own stamp on the Oscars, to create some really amazing moments and deliver some amazing interviews — some groundbreaking pop culture journalism is incoming,”

She further said:

“I hope so anyway. But I’m trying to not to put too much pressure on myself, but I also just want to do a really, really good job.”

Among the many Oscars season activities that Amelia Dimoldenberg will take part in are the Oscars Nominees Luncheon and the Academy Video Production with the nominees. She will interview nominees and other celebrities on the Oscars red carpet in addition to participating in an "Oscars 96 Behind the Scenes Tour."

Stay tuned for the Oscars 2024 on March 10, 2024.

