Where to watch The Oscars 2024? Streaming details for all countries

The Oscars 2024 or the 96th Academy Awards is all set to take place on March 10, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The event will be broadcast live on ABC in the United States from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is all set to be the host for the evening which will mark his fourth time hosting the event.

The Oscars 2024 will witness the honoring of the best of 2023. Films, cast, and crew of movies released in 2023 are nominated across 23 categories for the evening. Leading the nominations is Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer with a staggering 13 nominations.

Following closely in the footsteps of Nolan are Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. The movies received 11 and 10 nominations, respectively. Greta Gerwig's Barbie has been nominated in eight categories at the 96th Academy Awards.

Streaming details for Oscars 2024

As mentioned earlier, Oscars 2024 will be airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The channel has been home to the event since 1976. Besides this, the event will also be available for streaming on abc.com and ABC's official streaming application.

The event will also be available on other streaming platforms that have an extension for ABC streaming. Prominent among those are Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and AT&T TV.

On television, the event will be on air on multiple channels across the world. Prominent among them are:

United Kingdom: ITV

New Zealand: Disney +

Canada: CTV

Australia: Channel 7

India: Star Movies, Star Movies HD, and Star World

Japan: Wowow

South Korea: OCN, OCN Movies, OCN Movies 2, TVN Limited, Genie TV, Genie TV Mobile, LG U+ Mobile TV, 99 SVOD, Movie Choice Action, Home Choice, O Choice, LG U+TV, and UFLIX.

South Africa: M-Net

Switzerland: SF Zwei

Spain: Moviestar+

Italy: Rai and Video on Demand service RaiPlay

France: Canal+ and Video on Demand service myCanal

Germany: ProSieben and video on service Joyn

What to expect from the Oscars 2024?

As mentioned earlier, Jimmy Kimmel is hosting The Academy Awards this year. Given his reputation, the acclaimed chat show host is sure to leave the audiences in splits at the Oscars 2024.

The evening also has an exceptional lineup in terms of the performances. The event will include performances of all the songs nominated in the Best Original Song category. This will comprise performances of The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot, I'm Just Ken from Barbie, and Wahzhazhe from Killers of the Flower Moon.

Performances for the evening will also include What Was I Made For? from Barbie and It Never Went Away from American Symphony.

Presenters for the evening announced so far include Mahershala Ali, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Nicolas Cage, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Matthew McConaughey, Sam Rockwell, Jennifer Lawrence, Regina King, and Octavia Spencer.

Other prominent presenters include Zendaya, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Bad Bunny, Kate McKinnon, Michael Keaton, Ramy Youssef, and Rita Moreno.

If you are a resident of the United States, tune into ABC at sharp 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT to catch the Oscars 2024 live.