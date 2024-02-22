Jimmy Kimmel net worth: Fortune explored as he hints at possible end of late night talk show after current contract ends

Jimmy Kimmel has left many netizens surprised after he revealed in an interview with LA Times how it might be the end of the late night show, as his contract is ending soon. While he mentioned how he still has two more years for the contract to end, Jimmy Kimmel also claimed that it will be his “final contract.”

“I think this is my final contract. I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good. That seems like enough.”

During the interview, he also talked about how it has been difficult for him to manage the scripts for the show, and the pitches for the Oscars, as he would be hosting the prestigious award function in 2024.

“I was literally nodding off onto my computer. In those moments, I think, ‘I cannot wait until my contract is over. But then, I take the summer off or I go on strike, and you start going, ‘Yeah, I miss the fun stuff.’”

Jimmy Kimmel’s three-year contract was renewed last year in 2023. The popular host and comedian was popularly seen on many shows on Comedy Central. However, as he became the host and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live, he not only became immensely popular but also earned a massive fortune through the show.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kimmel earns a whopping $15 million a year, mostly from ABC and the other award functions that he hosts. Furthermore, all of his fortune has contributed to his net worth being $50 million, according to the website.

Jimmy Kimmel's career in the entertainment industry has helped him amass his wealth

The popular host left many fans shocked after he revealed that this might be his final contract with ABC for the late night show. The show started in 2003 and grew popular over the years, as many celebrities appeared on the show. In fact, 2023 itself saw many stars like Tom Cruise, David Letterman, Machine Gun Kelly, Michelle Obama, and even Katy Perry appear on his show.

During these 20 years, the show has also earned many awards, including the Emmy Award for Outstanding Picture Editing of Clip Packages for Talk, along with the award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. However, with the show now reportedly heading towards an end, more people are growing curious about Jimmy Kimmel’s net worth and fortune.

Apart from earning big bucks from hosting the show, the host and comedian has many other ventures. He has also been an author, as he released a children’s book, The Serious Goose in July 2019. The amount earned from the sales of the book was donated to the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

Kimmel has also appeared on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and also hosted many other shows and award functions. Born in 1967, Jimmy Kimmel reportedly owns a number of houses in the US, especially in Los Angeles.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the host has many homes in areas like Hermosa Beach, Hollywood Hills, Chateau Marmont, etc. All of this has contributed to his net worth being more than $50 million.

While the news about the current contract allegedly being Jimmy’s “final” one with ABC has saddened netizens, the channel or the producers of the show have not yet commented on the same.

