"Love the way she brought it back to Tom": Fans praise Zendaya's response about Tom Holland having the "most rizz"

In an interview with Buzzfeed published on February 22, 2024, Zendaya was asked about who she thinks has the most "rizz" (slang for charisma) in the Dune 2 cast. While playing with puppies as part of the Dune 2 promotion, Zendaya answered, "Tom Holland," who is not part of the Dune 2 cast. The two have been dating since September 2021, as per Harper's Bazaar.

The singer-actress said during the interview:

"Everybody's kind of got their own. I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally - worked for me - is Mr. Tom Holland."

She also added;

"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little more to pull me out of my shell. But he's great at talking to people and getting to know people and you see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very goot at that. He's got that natural gift."

Comment byu/Sufficient_Motor_458 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

After the interview went viral, fans took to social media to praise Zendaya's mention of Tom Holland.

"My favorite celebrity couple," say fans about Zendaya and Tom Holland

Although Tom Holland and Zendaya went public in 2021, they have kept their relationship quite private. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023, Tom said:

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don't think that we owe it to anyone. It's our thing."

Fans also appreciated the celebrity couple, while reacting to Faux Moi's post on Reddit. While many called the duo their favorite celebrity couple, others wished the couple good luck and said that they are rooting for them.

Comment byu/Sufficient_Motor_458 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/Sufficient_Motor_458 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/Sufficient_Motor_458 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/Sufficient_Motor_458 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/Sufficient_Motor_458 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/Sufficient_Motor_458 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Tom Holland and actor-singer Zendaya met in 2016, when they were cast as Peter Parker and MJ in Marvel's reboot of the Spider-Man franchise. Although they embarked on a press-tour in 2017, the two denied any dating rumors. As per Harper's Bazaar, Zendaya had reportedly started dating her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi back in 2019.

Expand Tweet

In July 2021, Tom and the Euphoria actress were captured kissing in a car in Los Angeles while exiting her mother's house. In the same year, they attended a friend's wedding together in August.

The two made it official in September 2021 after they posted a photo together on Instagram for Zendaya's birthday.

The duo also made fashionable appearances together on the red carpet during the promotions for the Spider-Man movies.