Where to watch the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024? Everything you need to know

Hollywood's 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024, or SAG Awards 2024, gears up to celebrate the finest performances in film and television. With the ceremony set to stream live on Netflix for the first time, anticipation is at an all-time high.

As the entertainment industry's best gather at the iconic Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, viewers worldwide eagerly await a night of unforgettable moments. From top contenders in the acting categories to esteemed presenters and memorable moments, the SAG Awards 2024 is set to be a night to remember.

When and where can you watch the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024?

Following its acquisition of the telecast rights in 2023, the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 is set to stream live on Netflix for the first time at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press will have two live streams from the red carpet: one capturing celebrities posing as they arrive and another showcasing interviews with various attendees.

Entertainment Weekly and People Magazine will also host a red carpet-show starting at 6 p.m. EST. This show will be accessible on their respective YouTube channels and streamed across social media platforms.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 ceremony is expected to last about two hours without any commercial breaks, and the show will be available for 28 days on Netflix for catch-up viewing.

What can viewers expect?

The SAG ensemble winners have often foreshadowed the Academy Awards' Best Picture winners, with recent examples including Everything Everywhere All at Once and Parasite. Oppenheimer and Barbie emerge as frontrunners in the movie category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024, both vying for four awards each.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer stands out with nominations in four categories, including the prestigious best ensemble award, while Greta Gerwig's Barbie also contends strongly for the same honor.

In the television category, the acclaimed series Succession seeks to add to its accolades, with nominations in five categories. Other notable contenders include The Bear, Ted Lasso, Beef, and The Last of Us.

Nearly all the Oscar contenders will go head-to-head at this year's SAG Awards, providing a tantalizing preview of Oscar night. Frontrunners such as Cillian Murphy, Paul Giamatti, Emma Stone, and Lily Gladstone are expected to showcase their talents in the best actor and actress categories.

Who will be at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024?

Among the nominees are actors from critically acclaimed films such as The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon, and American Fiction.

Individual nominees include renowned actors like Penélope Cruz, Margot Robbie, Robert Downey Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and many more. The SAG Awards 2024 will also feature esteemed presenters such as Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, who will reunite for a special Devil Wears Prada moment.

Other confirmed presenters include Idris Elba, Jessica Chastain, Melissa McCarthy, and Taraji P. Henson. The evening will also see Barbra Streisand receiving the SAG Life Achievement Award, adding to the star-studded lineup.

