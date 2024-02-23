"Bro about to summon demon for this": Christopher Nolan horror movie tease sparks a meme fest online ⁩

Director Christopher Nolan recently expressed his desire to venture into the realm of horror filmmaking during a sold-out event at London's British Film Institute (BFI) on February 16, 2024. Nolan emphasized his intention to create a groundbreaking horror film that breaks away from traditional genre conventions, highlighting his eagerness to explore new ideas and concepts.

News of Nolan's interest in the horror genre quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting an outpouring of humorous memes and reactions from netizens.

Given Nolan's reputation for crafting compelling narratives and exceptional visuals, many online users jokingly speculated about the extraordinary lengths he might go to in order to achieve authenticity in his horror film. One user even jokingly commented on an Instagram post:

"Bro about to summon demons for this one (ghost emoji)"

What did Christopher Nolan say about stepping into horror genre?

Following the success of his historical epic Oppenheimer, director Nolan dropped hints about his next project during a discussion at the British Film Institute (BFI). While addressing the audience, Christopher Nolan suggested that his upcoming project would incorporate elements of horror inspired by the nature of its subject matter.

As quoted in The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan said at BFI that:

"Oppenheimer definitely has an element of horror in it because I think it fits the subject matter."

When probed about the possibility of delving into the horror genre, Christopher Nolan said that he is yet to find the right story for this "fascinating" genre. He added:

"I think horror movies are fascinating because they rely on cinematic devices; they're about visceral responses to things, and, at some point, I wanted to make a horror movie. But I think a good horror movie requires a really extraordinary idea. And they are few and far between. So I haven't found the right story for it."

Nolan also talked about his approach to experimenting with different genres. For instance, he mentioned how Oppenheimer incorporates elements of heist and courtroom drama, which add intensity and interest to the storyline. Nolan continued:

"I chose those two genres for those sections because they're both mainstream genres where the dialog, the conversations of people, are inherently intense and interesting to the audience. That's the fun thing in genre, you get to many lots of different areas, wherein a different kind of movie, you're not really allowed to."

Christopher Nolan's desire to make a horror film sparks meme fest

A popular meme platform, @pubity, shared the news on Twitter/X, eliciting a flood of hilarious memes in response. Here are some of fan reactions:

Christopher Nolan's latest blockbuster, Oppenheimer, swept the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), clinching seven prestigious awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor. Additionally, the film has garnered an impressive 13 nominations at the 2024 Oscars.

Renowned for his versatility across multiple genres, Christopher Nolan has a diverse portfolio, ranging from superhero epics, original sci-fi adventures, to gripping war dramas. Nolan's wish to venture into the horror genre has raised his fans' anticipation for his upcoming projects.

