How long are Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 episodes? Runtime leaves fans concerned

Stranger Things Season 4 episode timings have been released and fans seem particularly perplexed about the runtime of each episode, expressing mixed emotions in a series of tweets.

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales Netflix really said, hey you want a TV Show? Here's 9 movies instead lol



Personally I love it because I'm a big fan of the show but I can definitely understand people being turned off / intimidated by the run time Netflix really said, hey you want a TV Show? Here's 9 movies instead lolPersonally I love it because I'm a big fan of the show but I can definitely understand people being turned off / intimidated by the run time

Daniel_KB @Daniel_KB28 @BenjiSales Not complaining about stranger things itself, but why is Netflix not using that money on a variety of different projects to keep people paying for Netflix. No matter how popular a show is, people are just gonna spend the one month subscription and thats it, it doesn’t sound smart @BenjiSales Not complaining about stranger things itself, but why is Netflix not using that money on a variety of different projects to keep people paying for Netflix. No matter how popular a show is, people are just gonna spend the one month subscription and thats it, it doesn’t sound smart

Dropping in as a two-part format, Season 4 Vol. 1 of Netflix's dystopian sci-fi drama series will premiere on May 27, consisting of seven long episodes while Vol. 2, consisting of the final two episodes, will be released in July, almost a month later.

The three-year hiatus between Season 3 and Season 4 caused a frenzy amongst the show's fans as last season's finale ended on a particularly sad and confusing note, leaving a string of questions. Did the creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers, fail to impress their gigantic fanbase?

Let's see what the fans have to say about the lengthier episodes in the upcoming Season 4.

What is the duration of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 episodes?

Stranger Things 4 @StrangerNews11



EPISODE 1: 1hr 16min

EPISODE 2: 1hr 15min

EPISODE 3: 1hr 3min

EPISODE 4: 1hr 17 min

EPISODE 5: 1hr 14min

EPISODE 6: 1hr 13min

EPISODE 7: 1hr 38min

EPISODE 8: 1hr 25th

EPISODE 9: ~2hr 30min Runtimes of #StrangerThings4 are:EPISODE 1: 1hr 16minEPISODE 2: 1hr 15minEPISODE 3: 1hr 3minEPISODE 4: 1hr 17 minEPISODE 5: 1hr 14minEPISODE 6: 1hr 13minEPISODE 7: 1hr 38minEPISODE 8: 1hr 25thEPISODE 9: ~2hr 30min Runtimes of #StrangerThings4 are:EPISODE 1: 1hr 16minEPISODE 2: 1hr 15minEPISODE 3: 1hr 3minEPISODE 4: 1hr 17 minEPISODE 5: 1hr 14minEPISODE 6: 1hr 13minEPISODE 7: 1hr 38minEPISODE 8: 1hr 25thEPISODE 9: ~2hr 30min https://t.co/6ysXUp1sek

The length of Stranger Things season 4 is much longer than previous seasons, marking a total of 12 hours and 51 minutes. Fans of the show will not have to fret as much about the conclusion of the series, which is a fortunate development.

The episode durations of the previous seasons of the show have ranged anywhere from 42 to 77 minutes, but the upcoming season 4 will significantly defy that pattern in a substantial manner. It has been revealed that season 4 of the show will start off at 1 hour and 3 minutes for the first episode to a staggering 2 hours and 30 minutes for the season finale.

Fans have started raising concerns about the run-time of each episode of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1, which is set to drop this Friday, May 27, 2022.

Several fans criticized Netflix and the show's creators for making each episode extremely lengthy. The vast fanbase of the show took to Twitter to express their thoughts and opinions regarding the same.

RinjaWalker @RinjaWalker



& vol 2 takes 4 hours @TobiasMcFly96 Vol 1 takes to watch like 9 hours& vol 2 takes 4 hours @TobiasMcFly96 Vol 1 takes to watch like 9 hours& vol 2 takes 4 hours

OhMightyVlog @ohmightyvlog @TobiasMcFly96 hey we are getting 9 movies lol and the last one is extended cut. @TobiasMcFly96 hey we are getting 9 movies lol and the last one is extended cut.

spoopy @Spoopy0_0 @TobiasMcFly96 I don’t have that much time on my hands @TobiasMcFly96 I don’t have that much time on my hands

ElizasThighs 🐓 @Vdayzz @TobiasMcFly96 Why does each episode become a movie by the end @TobiasMcFly96 Why does each episode become a movie by the end

Kaan Arslan @TRFanKaan @getFANDOM 2 freaking hours and 30 minutes? That's longer than an average film! Was that really necessary? @getFANDOM 2 freaking hours and 30 minutes? That's longer than an average film! Was that really necessary?

May @May12906806 @getFANDOM How the heck is the last episode like marvel movie length long and then we are getting one last season after this one? This would be the perfect time to wrap it up and I’m sure you could in an almost 3 hour long episode @getFANDOM How the heck is the last episode like marvel movie length long and then we are getting one last season after this one? This would be the perfect time to wrap it up and I’m sure you could in an almost 3 hour long episode 😂

⭐️Aidan⭐️…Hello There @AMaher_IMF @getFANDOM Okay this is excessive! Why can’t the 2 and a half hour long episode just be three episodes? These episodes do not need to be movie length, just make them shorter and have more episodes @getFANDOM Okay this is excessive! Why can’t the 2 and a half hour long episode just be three episodes? These episodes do not need to be movie length, just make them shorter and have more episodes

HumblePig25 🇺🇦 @HPig25



That will give everyone enough time to process what happened within that episode and make everyone theorise what will happen in the next one!



Releasing most of them all at once is a bad strategy IMO! @getFANDOM Why not release the episodes weekly?That will give everyone enough time to process what happened within that episode and make everyone theorise what will happen in the next one!Releasing most of them all at once is a bad strategy IMO! @getFANDOM Why not release the episodes weekly? That will give everyone enough time to process what happened within that episode and make everyone theorise what will happen in the next one! Releasing most of them all at once is a bad strategy IMO!

At the same time, people have also been complaining about Season 4's split into two volumes, mainly raising concerns about the disproportionate lengths for both the parts.

Anthony @GuloGulo_Jaws @getFANDOM What sense does it make too drop 7 episodes at once? Then drop the last 2 a month later? Just do it once or 2 a week, stop with these weird arbitrary splits. The weird splits have literally made me drop shows before. (Which thank god cause lucifer final season was trash) @getFANDOM What sense does it make too drop 7 episodes at once? Then drop the last 2 a month later? Just do it once or 2 a week, stop with these weird arbitrary splits. The weird splits have literally made me drop shows before. (Which thank god cause lucifer final season was trash)

Robbie 🍂🦖 #PrehistoricPlanetSweep @WandasaurusHex @getFANDOM I thought the first 4 were on May 27th and then the other 5 on July 1. When did they change that? @getFANDOM I thought the first 4 were on May 27th and then the other 5 on July 1. When did they change that?

However, many thought that the longer run-time was a good idea, taking into consideration the three-year-long wait between Season 3 and Season 4.

Tof Gaming @AllPaladins @BenjiSales I won't mind mind the run time, the longer the better, In free time, these tv shows is the best thing to relax and enjoy @BenjiSales I won't mind mind the run time, the longer the better, In free time, these tv shows is the best thing to relax and enjoy

Thomas Melmer @melmer723 @TobiasMcFly96 This is exactly what I wanted from this season I am so ready. @TobiasMcFly96 This is exactly what I wanted from this season I am so ready.

More about Stranger Things Season 4

The cast of Season 4 includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Cara Buono, Dacre Montgomery, and Maya Hawke.

In addition, Matthew Modine and Paul Reiser will be reprising their respective roles, while horror veteran Robert Englund will make an appearance as the new character Victor Creel. Robert Englund starred in the original Nightmare on Elm Street.

Stranger Things 4 @StrangerNews11 StrangerThings 5 will be the last season!



The end is coming! Production is set to start later this year! StrangerThings 5 will be the last season! The end is coming! Production is set to start later this year! https://t.co/WBRutQBpTN

The creators of the hit series, The Duffer Brothers, have dubbed the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things as "the beginning of the end", despite the fact that the fifth season has already received a green signal.

Unfortunately, Season 5 will be the final season of Netflix's blockbuster series, putting all the Upside Down drama to an end.

All Netflix subscribers can start streaming Vol. 1 of Season 1 of the show on the platform, beginning May 27, 2022.

Edited by Babylona Bora