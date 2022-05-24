How long are Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 episodes? Runtime leaves fans concerned

Stranger Things Season 4 episode timings have been released and fans seem particularly perplexed about the runtime of each episode, expressing mixed emotions in a series of tweets.
Dropping in as a two-part format, Season 4 Vol. 1 of Netflix's dystopian sci-fi drama series will premiere on May 27, consisting of seven long episodes while Vol. 2, consisting of the final two episodes, will be released in July, almost a month later.
The three-year hiatus between Season 3 and Season 4 caused a frenzy amongst the show's fans as last season's finale ended on a particularly sad and confusing note, leaving a string of questions. Did the creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers, fail to impress their gigantic fanbase?
Let's see what the fans have to say about the lengthier episodes in the upcoming Season 4.
What is the duration of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 episodes?
The length of Stranger Things season 4 is much longer than previous seasons, marking a total of 12 hours and 51 minutes. Fans of the show will not have to fret as much about the conclusion of the series, which is a fortunate development.
The episode durations of the previous seasons of the show have ranged anywhere from 42 to 77 minutes, but the upcoming season 4 will significantly defy that pattern in a substantial manner. It has been revealed that season 4 of the show will start off at 1 hour and 3 minutes for the first episode to a staggering 2 hours and 30 minutes for the season finale.
Fans have started raising concerns about the run-time of each episode of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1, which is set to drop this Friday, May 27, 2022.
Several fans criticized Netflix and the show's creators for making each episode extremely lengthy. The vast fanbase of the show took to Twitter to express their thoughts and opinions regarding the same.
At the same time, people have also been complaining about Season 4's split into two volumes, mainly raising concerns about the disproportionate lengths for both the parts.
However, many thought that the longer run-time was a good idea, taking into consideration the three-year-long wait between Season 3 and Season 4.
More about Stranger Things Season 4
The cast of Season 4 includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Cara Buono, Dacre Montgomery, and Maya Hawke.
In addition, Matthew Modine and Paul Reiser will be reprising their respective roles, while horror veteran Robert Englund will make an appearance as the new character Victor Creel. Robert Englund starred in the original Nightmare on Elm Street.
The creators of the hit series, The Duffer Brothers, have dubbed the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things as "the beginning of the end", despite the fact that the fifth season has already received a green signal.
Unfortunately, Season 5 will be the final season of Netflix's blockbuster series, putting all the Upside Down drama to an end.
All Netflix subscribers can start streaming Vol. 1 of Season 1 of the show on the platform, beginning May 27, 2022.