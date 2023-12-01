Beyonce's Renaissance film will remain in theatres till December 10, 2023, taking the screen run of the concert film to two weekends total. At the time of writing this article, there was no indication that the screen run would be extended beyond December 10, 2023.

The singer's concert film was released on November 30, 2023, in the US and December 1, 2023, in the UK respectively. The film is also premiering internationally through multiple theater chains such as Cineplex, Cinepolis, Trafalgar, and others.

A synopsis of the film reads:

"Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of ‘Renaissance World Tour’, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri."

It continues:

"It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."

Beyonce's Renaissance film setlist and runtime

The official runtime for Beyonce's Renaissance concert film, titled Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce, is two hours and forty-nine minutes. This makes the film equal in runtime to the actual concerts, which had a maximum runtime of about three hours.

However, the film will not include all songs from the concert setlist since some music has been replaced by behind-the-scenes footage from the concert tour. The film will also shine a light on the singer's creative process during the tour.

The full set list of Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce is given below:

Dangerously in Love 2

Flaws and All

I’m That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Lift Off

Cuff It

Energy

Break My Soul + The Queens Remix

Formation

Diva

Run the World (Girls)

My Power

Black Parade

Savage [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]

Partition

Church Girl

Get Me Bodied

Before I Let Go

Crazy in Love

River Deep, Mountain High

Love Hangover (Diana Ross Intermission)

Plastic Off the Sofa

Virgo’s Groove

Naughty Girl + Love to Love You Baby

Move

Heated

Kitty Kat

Thique

All Up in Your Mind

Drunk in Love

America Has a Problem [ft. Kendrick Lamar]

Pure/Honey

Summer Renaissance

More on Beyonce's Renaissance tour

Beyonce's Renaissance tour was announced on February 1, 2023, via a post on the singer's official Instagram page. The tour was in support of the singer's seventh studio album of the same name.

Beyonce released Renaissance on July 29, 2022, via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records. The platinum-certified album has so far peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Australian, Canadian, French, Irish, Kiwi, UK, and Dutch album charts.

Speaking about the album in a press statement on July 28, 2022, the singer said:

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving."

She further said:

"My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."

The concert grossed over $579 million, becoming the eighth-highest-grossing album tour of all time and the second-highest ever by a female singer. The tour is also the highest-grossing tour by a Black artist.