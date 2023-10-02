Beyoncé Renaissance Concert film: How to buy tickets, trailer, release dates & all you need to know

Beyoncé, the global icon and musical sensation, sent shockwaves through the entertainment world on Sunday evening as she unveiled a captivating full trailer for her upcoming concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. The film is based on her blockbuster 2023 Renaissance World Tour and promises to be a cinematic experience for the fans.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé has already been confirmed for release in the United States, Canada, and Mexico on Friday, December 1, 2023. AMC, a leading entertainment company, made this exciting announcement, leaving fans excited. For those outside these regions, stay tuned for additional global city announcements, which will be made later.

The trailer, which offers a tantalizing glimpse into what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic journey, features Beyoncé's velvety voice declaring:

"When I am performing, I am nothing but free. My goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged. Start over, start fresh, create the new — that's what the Renaissance is about."

Beyoncé's company, Parkwood Entertainment, teased a late announcement for the final domestic stop on her tour, heightening speculation among fans. The trailer debuted on Beyoncé's Instagram account just before 11 p.m. PT, where she captioned the post with a lyrical teaser, a line from her song All Up in Your Mind:

"Be careful what you ask for / ’cause I just might comply,"

The tradition of creating artistic family moments, the trailer also offers glimpses of her eldest daughter and current backup dancer, Blue Ivy Carter, rehearsing alongside her mother.

The film promises to capture these intimate family dynamics, showcasing the singer's undeniable bond with her children, Rumi and Sir, as well as her husband, Shawn Carter (Jay-Z).

Jay-Z's voiceover in the trailer hints at his curiosity about her creative intentions for this latest endeavor, leaving fans eager to uncover the full story.

Here's a complete guide on how to secure the tickets for Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert film

Beyoncé fans worldwide are in for a treat this December as the highly anticipated film is set to be shown in theaters on December 1. The documentary-style film promises to take audiences on a thrilling journey behind the scenes of the singer's epic globetrotting tour.

Presale tickets went on sale on October 2, and now the tickets will be available to buy, with AMC Entertainment handling global distribution. In the United States, ticket prices begin at $22 plus tax.

Furthermore, for fans seeking an immersive experience, the movie will also be available in IMAX at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC, as well as other branded premium large format screens. It has been confirmed that Canada and Mexico will also showcase the film in their theaters.

Those eager to secure their tickets can do so by visiting their venues and official website:

AMC Theatres

Cinemark

Regal Theaters

Fandango.com

Cinepolis

Cineplex

Fans can also visit Beyonce's official website to stay updated with the ticketing and further updates on the movie. Renaissance concert film is scheduled to screen on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for at least four weeks.

The stakes are high for the singer, who is undoubtedly hoping to emulate the success of fellow pop superstar Taylor Swift, as Deadline reported an estimated opening gross of approximately $100 million for Swift's recent concert film.