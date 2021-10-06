Mexico vs Canada prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The qualifiers for next year's World Cup resume this week and will see Mexico host Canada on Friday in the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Mexico have begun their World Cup qualification superbly as they are unbeaten in their three games so far. El Tri beat Jamaica and Costa Rica in their first two games before drawing 1-1 against Panama in their third encounter.

Mexico sit at the top of the CONCACAF group with seven points from three games. They have qualified for the last seven editions of the FIFA World Cup and have exited all in the round of 16. They will be looking to go further next year should they secure qualification.

Like their hosts, Canada are unbeaten in their qualification campaign so far, with two draws and a win in three games. They drew 1-1 against Honduras and the USA in their first two games before beating El Salvador 3-0 last time out.

Canada are second in the group, just two points behind their hosts in the table. The Canucks' last World Cup appearance came back in 1986 and they will now be looking to end that poor qualification run.

Mexico vs Canada Head-to-Head

There have been 36 meetings between Mexico and Canada in the past. Mexico have a far superior record with 24 wins. Meanwhile, Canada have won just three of those games. Nine of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals in July, with Mexico winning 2-1.

Mexico Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): W-W-D

Canada Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): D-D-W

Mexico vs Canada Team News

Mexico

Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano have both returned to the national team after missing the last round of qualifiers.

Diego Lainez of Real Betis is the most notable absentee from the squad after picking up an injury while on club duty.

Injured: Diego Lainez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Canada

Lucas Cavallini and Atiba Hutchinson are both carrying niggling injuries and it is yet to be determined if the duo will feature. Milan Borjan tested positive for COVID-19 and could also miss out.

Junior Hoilett is also unavailable due to travel restrictions.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Luca Cavallini, Atiba Hutchinson

COVID-19: Milan Borjan

Unavailable: Junior Hoilett

Mexico vs Canada Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Jesus Gallardo, Nestor Araujo, Cesar Montes, Jorge Sanchez; Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo, Andres Guardado; Jesus Corona, Raul Jimenez, Alexis Vega

Canada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller, Richie Laryea; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Stephen Eustaquio, Jonathan Osorio; Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies

Mexico vs Canada Prediction

Both nations are unbeaten in their pursuit of a spot at next year's World Cup and will want to keep it that way. However, the hosts' superior record over the Canadians, coupled with the return of Raul Jimenez and the game set to be played in Mexico, should see the home country win.

Prediction: Mexico 2-1 Canada

Edited by Peter P