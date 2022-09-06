How many children does Adriana Lima have? Supermodel welcomes baby boy with boyfriend Andre Lemmers

Supermodel Adriana Lima has welcomed a baby boy with husband Andre Lemmers. The couple welcomed their son in Santa Monica, California on August 29.

The couple named the baby Cyan Lima Lemmers, which, according to People Magazine, is "inspired by the beautiful colors of the water across the globe in destinations like the Maldives, Bahamas, and Bora Bora."

The magazine also noted:

"Cyan is the color between green and blue in the color spectrum."

Adriana Lima has two other children, both daughers, namely Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband and Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić.

Adriana Lima welcomed a boy with Andre Lemmers. (Image via Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)

Adriana Lima recently welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Andre Lemmers. Back in February, the couple announced their pregnancy through Adriana's TikTok account. The couple became "red-carpet official" during the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

While announcing her pregnancy, Lima playfully shared some footage of her boyfriend Andre pranking her. In the video, she later revealed a positive pregnancy test. Lima captioned the post with:

"Andre likes to scare me… but today is payback!"

Lima also shared a video of her ultrasound with the caption:

"Coming fall 2022."

According to a report from People Magazine, the "baby already has mommy's lips and eyes" and the "mom and baby are at home and healthy."

Taking to Instagram, Lima also shared a beautiful picture of the newborn baby's eye color! While describing the meaning behind her baby's name, she wrote:

"Cyan is the color between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light. Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family’s bucket list. Cyan now is our favorite color… the color of our baby boy’s eyes. Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS ~ 08/29/22."

While not much is known about Lima's other kids, Valentina and Sienna, the supermodel often posts adorable pictures of the two on her Instagram account.

Recently, Adriana Lima took to Instagram to reveal the sex of her baby. She, along with her daughters, Andre, and some other close family members, stood in front of a large balloon display with the words 'boy' and 'girl.' Soon, the balloons burst open, sprinkling some blue powder and confetti.

In the caption, she wrote:

"And the reveal is in… Thank you @genderrevealmiami for putting together a wonderful last minute gender reveal and for @alebomeny and @lucas.bomeny for capturing the moment! Thank you @patycantoni for making us look pretty! #babygenderreveal"

Some time back, she shared an adorable picture with her daughters from 2017. She captioned the post as:

"This picture has to be on the main post. Back in Los Angeles with my girls Valentina and Sienna, February 2017. Time is flying! Wish I could slow down."

Posting a lovely selfie with her daughters, Adriana Lima wrote:

"The only true love that I believe.... the rest is history."

In another picture, Adriana Lima posed for a selfie with her daughters. She captioned the post as:

"Back home with the love of my life Valentina and Sienna, I am so lucky to be your mama."

Last month, Adriana Lima was also photographed at Paris Fashion Week and Cannes Film Festival as she wore some stunning dresses that flaunted her baby bump.

The Brazilian model has not shared reactions from her daughters on seeing their baby brother yet.

