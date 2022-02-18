Who is Andre Lemmers? All about Adriana Lima's boyfriend as supermodel announces pregnancy

Adriana Lima is expecting to welcome her third child this fall, as announced by the model through a TikTok video on February 17. She said that her boyfriend Andre Lemmers tried to sneakily spook her and it was time for payback.

Adriana shared a lineup of clips featuring Andre popping up in places like their bathroom, garden, and museum. When she received the positive test result, she decided to inform her partner that she was pregnant after he woke up in bed.

The video ended with a clip of the sonogram and Lima sharing that the baby is due in the fall. This is the couple’s first child together.

Everything known about Adriana Lima’s boyfriend

Born on June 22, 1981, in Los Angeles, California, Andre Lemmers is 40 years old. Although detailed information about him is unavailable, it is known that he is from the entertainment industry.

A movie producer residing in Santa Monica, his LinkedIn profile states that he has been working as a creative executive and producer for the Hollywood Gang production since 2016. He then turned into a company partner in 2020.

Andre Lemmers and Adriana Lima attend the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Gala (Image via Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Lemmers has been the CEO of MiLu entertainment for the last seven years. His girlfriend, Adriana Lima, is also a part of the entertainment industry.

Details about his net worth are not available, although he has earned a lot by working as a producer in Hollywood for almost a decade. His most popular works include Gods of Accident and Rock Paper Scissors, and he is also working on other projects.

Adriana Lima’s personal life

The Ugly Betty star was in a relationship with singer Lenny Kravitz from 2001 to 2003. They soon got engaged and the latter was also featured in Kravitz’s single Yesterday Is Gone in 2002.

The 40-year-old then tied the knot with NBA player Marko Jaric on Valentine’s Day 2009 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Although the actress applied for Serbian citizenship, it was never granted to her.

Jaric and Lima then became the parents of two daughters. They announced their separation after five years of marriage in May 2014 and the divorce was finalized in March 2016.

