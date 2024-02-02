How many children does Bradley Thomas have? All about his family as his wife dies in a tragic suicide

Killers of the Flower Moon producer Bradley Thomas recently faced a devastating loss with the tragic death of his wife, Isabelle Thomas, who reportedly took her own life. As per TMZ reports, the 39-year-old Mrs. Thomas jumped from the balcony of Hotel Angeleno on the western side of Los Angeles on the night of January 29.

Trigger warning: This article mentions suicide. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to the Daily Mail, no suicide note was found. When the first responders (Los Angeles Police Department) arrived at the scene, Bradley Thomas’s wife was found dead near the pool area. Initially, her identity was unknown, and witnesses saw her jumping from the topmost floor.

Expand Tweet

An investigation is currently ongoing, and an autopsy result is expected from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office soon. However, initial analysis confirmed it as a suicide, with the cause of death attributed to multiple traumatic injuries consistent with a fall from a high-rise building.

While the exact cause of the suicide remains undisclosed, X user @PaulBarresi1 alleged that the film producer had filed for divorce and sought custody of their children, suggesting a possible contributing factor.

Isabelle and Bradley Thomas, who had been married since 2018, leave behind two children.

Expand Tweet

All you need to know about Bradley Thomas’ family life in the wake of his wife’s demise

Bradley Thomas, 58, married Isabella Lawrence in 2018, with a notable age difference of 19 years. The couple welcomed twins, Poppy and Grace, both under the age of five, as per Deadline.

Isabella, a British aristocrat hailing from Bath, had a degree in neuroscience from Oxford University. She later moved to Los Angeles to become a filmmaker and storyteller, where she met Bradley, as reported by the news outlet.

Deadline also stated that Isabelle was a consultant and producer, just like her husband, and mainly worked on documentaries, including projects focused on kindness and pickleball. Additionally, she was a member of the UCLA Center of Storytellers and Scholars Advisory Board.

Expand Tweet

Apart from being a mother to her twins, she served as the stepmother of Lucy and Charlie, Bradley Thomas' older kids, from his previous marriage to actress Hillary Matthews, from 1997 to 2015. Deadline reported that her family back in the United Kingdom asked people to donate to the Mental Health Coalition in her memory.

Isabelle was also the sister to Christopher Lawrence, an aunt to Hamish and Morven, and the daughter of Penelope and Sir Henry Lawrence, 7th Baronet of Lucknow, The Sun reported. The media source further mentioned her as an alumna of private King Edward’s School and Prior Park College in Bath, who later became the tech advisor to former British Prime Minister David Cameron and also worked for the United Nations and the World Bank.

Expand Tweet

According to People, the couple was last seen together in public on January 13. Isabelle and Bradley even walked the red carpet and posed for the media that evening while attending the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at the Maybourne Beverly Hills. Over the years, the couple attended several events together, including the recent Apple Golden Globes Party, as reported by Deadline.

The recent tragedy comes in the wake of the Academy Awards season, where producer Bradley Thomas is nominated for Killers of the Flower Moon in the Best Picture category.