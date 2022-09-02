How many children does T.I. have? All about his kids as son King Harris speaks out about recent arrest

American rapper T.I.'s son King Harris recently opened up about being arrested. In a video posted after his release, King noted that a young lady in the vehicle with him received a violation for not wearing a seatbelt. He also stated that he "got four."

While there has been no proper clue as to why he was arrested, this isn't the first time that T.I.'s 18-year-old son has been in the news. A few months back, it was reported that he got into an altercation with a Waffle House employee.

T.I. is yet to speak about the arrest, but in a social media post, King has already shared a video with his opinions about the incident. He said:

"Everybody that's say n**** tryna be gangsta. I ain't ask for the police to pull me over, y'all b**** a*** n****."

In a follow-up photo posted after the story, King showed the m*ddle finger and stated:

"I'm bacc. F*** 12!! A lil minor set bacc fa a major come bacc."

Apart from King, T.I. and his wife, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, have seven kids whom they share. The couple have three biological children together, and share four other children from their previous relationships.

Here's everything we know about T.I. and Tiny's children aged 7 to 26

Rapper T.I. and singer-songwriter Tiny share seven children, namely, Zonnique Pullins (26), Messiah Harris (22), Deyjah Harris (21), Domani Harris (21), Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III (18), Major Harris (15), and Heiress Haris (7).

Among them, Zonnique, Messiah, Deyjah, and Domani are children from their previous relationships. The couple gave birth to three biological children, King, Major, and Heiress.

Zonnique Jailee Pullins

Singer Zonnique Jailee Pullins is T.I.'s stepdaughter, as she is Tameka Harris and Zonnie “Zeboe” Pullins' biological daughter.

She was previously a part of OMG Girlz, an American teen pop group, but has now introduced herself as a solo singer. In 2020, Zonnique also welcomed her first child with artist Bandhunta Izzy.

Messiah Harris

Messiah Harris and Domani Harris are T.I. and ex Lashon Dixon's first son. While not much is known about Messiah, it was once reported that the rapper showed his love for his son on the latter's 14th birthday by buying him a truck.

Domani Harris

As for Domani Harris, he is an up-and-coming rapper. He has garnered a major following on social media and is preparing to walk in his father's footsteps as a musician.

Deyjah Harris

21-year-old Deyjah Harris is the rapper's daughter with his ex, Niko. She has around 1.7 million followers on Instagram and posts content on many social media platforms.

In a heartfelt post, Deyjah recently wished her brother King on his 18th birthday. In the picture that the influencer posted (which was present at the time of writing this article, but now seems to be deleted), Deyjah and King are being goofy with each other. A portion of her caption read:

"i just wanna say that i hope you’re happy honestly. we rarely speak or see each other, but i hope that you’re taking care of YOU more than anything/anyone else. i hope that this year brings you so much more growth, prosperity, and sagacity. you’re my first little brother... i miss the times when we were kids and we’d play together…but i see you out here doing your thing and being yourself unapologetically. [sic]"

King Harris

As noted, King Harris, now 18 years old, was recently arrested for an undisclosed reason. Their eldest biological son has a social media following of more than 700k. Rapper by professional, his stage name is "Kid Saiyan." King posts photos and videos of him performing in several shows.

Major Harris and Heiress Diana Harris

The couple has two other kids, Major and Heiress. The latter has her own social media account with a following of more than 400k. She posts stories and pictures with her parents, siblings, and friends.

Layah Amore Harris

The couple also had another daughter, Layah Amore Harris, who was stillborn six months into the pregnancy. In 2009, Tiny told People Magazine:

"Here I am in the hospital to have a baby, deliver it, but I'm going to go home with no baby."

The couple noted that they were "very upset and depressed for awhile" after the tragic news. Layah would have been 15 years old if she were alive.

While both T.I. and Tiny are yet to speak on King Harris' sudden arrest, the family recently celebrated his 18th birthday on August 25, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar