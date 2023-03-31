How many children does Yul Edochie have? Nigerian star's second wife attacked online as 16-year-old son passes away

According to recent reports from multiple outlets, Yul Edochie, a renowned Nollywood actor and father of five, lost his eldest son, Kambilichukwu, also known as Kambi, on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Kambilichukwu, who celebrated his 16th birthday this year on January 4, 2023, reportedly fell unconscious on Thursday and was rushed to the hospital.
Updates from some publications have also suggested that Kambi was up all night studying for his examination, which he gave the next day. Following his exam, he played football with his friends before suffering a seizure.
Netizens were quick to pay tribute after discovering the devastating news. However, many internet users also targeted Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, accusing her of being the reason behind Kambilichukwu's death.
"You have finally succeeded" - Netizens attack Yul Edochie's second wife after death of former's son
After reports of the death of Yul Edochie's first son surfaced online, a section of social media users were quick to jump the gun and blame everything on the Nigerian actor's "polygamous" relationship. Many flooded Judy Austin's comment section with accusations and hateful remarks.
Some declared that Judy Austin had "finally succeeded," alleging that the Nigerian actor-model was the reason behind the death of her husband's first son. At the same time, some left comments highlighting the repercussions of polygamous relations and also name-called her.
As many accused Judy Austin, some of her followers came to her rescue, asking others to stop commenting on any hateful messages.
Like Judy Austin, Yul also came under the radar of hate on Twitter, with many showcasing their sympathy towards the actor's first wife and Kambilichukwu's mother, May.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter, with netizens blaming Yul Edochie and his second wife:
Like on Instagram, some Twitter users also defended the Nigerian actor by hitting back at the hateful comments.
For the uninitiated, Yul, son of legendary Nigerian actor Pete Edochie, has been a part of Nollywood since 2005. Even before he joined the Nigerian film industry, Yul Edochie married May Aligwe, his partner of six years, in 2004 at 22.
The couple reportedly met in 1998, when Edochie was studying at the Theatre Arts at the University of Port Harcourt. Yul and May had four children after their marriage - Danielle, Kambi, Karl, and Victory.
Yul Edochie also has a kid named Star with his colleague and second wife, Judy Austin. Judy and Yul married in April 2022, while Star was born around the same month. However, the Nigerian star's second wedding didn't sit well with her first wife and many of the actor's followers.
The Nollywood actor even took to his Instagram in December 2022 to publicly apologize for forcing his relationship with Judy on his first wife, May. Through the post's caption, Yul took responsibility for his actions.