How many episodes are there in Jack Ryan season 4? Release schedule explored

The highly anticipated fourth and final season of Jack Ryan is all set to hit Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 30, 2023. The show explores the eventful life of the titular character who, in the upcoming season, sets out to expose various corrupt practices within the organization, but the task becomes a lot more complicated than he'd imagined.

John Krasinski returns to play the lead role in the final season, along with various others essaying crucial supporting/minor characters. The show, which is based on author Tom Clancy's characters, is helmed by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland.

Prime Video's Jack Ryan season 4 release schedule explored

The upcoming final season of Jack Ryan reportedly features only a total of six episodes. Two new episodes will be released every week. Take a look at the episode schedule for the new season:

Episode 1 - June 30, 2023

Episode 2 - June 30, 2023

Episode 3 - July 7, 2023

Episode 4 - July 7, 2023

Episode 5 - July 14, 2023

Episode 6 - July 14, 2023

The writers for this season include Vaun Wilmott, Aaron Rabin, Steven Kane, Jada M. Nation, Robert Port, and Joe Greskoviak. Apart from that, the titles for each episode and the directors for the new season are not yet revealed by Prime Video. Following the series, viewers can expect a spinoff shortly.

More about Jack Ryan plot and cast

Jack Ryan tells the story of a highly efficient spy who tackles several challenges and missions as he tries his best to secure his country's interests. It explores the various kinds of dangerous missions that he undertakes whilst also dealing with his tumultuous personal life. Check out Amazon Studios' official synopsis of the much-awaited fourth season of the action series:

''The fourth and final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country.''

The description further states,

''As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.''

John Krasinski has been terrific throughout the three seasons of the show as he perfectly portrays his character's resilience, determination, passion, and fearlessness with stunning ease. Based on the trailer for season 4, Krasinski looks set to deliver another riveting performance in the upcoming final installment.

John Krasinski's most popular roles were in The Office, A Quiet Place, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Brief Interviews with Hideous Men, and The Hollars, to name a few.

Other pivotal supporting cast members include actors like Abbie Cornish as Dr. Cathy Mueller, Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright, and many more.

Don't miss the first two episodes of Jack Ryan season 4 on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

