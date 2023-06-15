How many episodes are there in The Walking Dead: Dead City? Release schedule explored

The Walking Dead: Dead City is set to drop on AMC on June 18, 2023. The Sunday release is the fifth series in the titular franchise and the fourth spin-off. The post-apocalyptic horror drama has been created by Eli Jorné, and the first season will consist of six episodes. Rumors suggest that a second season is being mulled, but AMC is yet to confirm the news.

The maiden episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City is titled Old Acquaintances. Loren Yaconelli is at the helm while Jorné has handled the pen duties. The first episode is concurrently slated to hit AMC and AMC+ at 10/9c.

The rest of the five episodes will follow a weekly pattern and arrive every Sunday. However, after Old Acquaintances, the airtime will change for the others. As per TV Guide, they will air at 9/8c, which is an hour earlier than the premiere shot.

To note, The Walking Dead: Dead City was displayed at the Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday, June 13. The reviews it received there were generally favorable. Meanwhile, AMC+ subscribers can watch the first episode of Dead City on Thursday, June 15.

Season 1 finale of The Walking Dead: Dead City is set for July 23

The Walking Dead: Dead City began rolling on July 19 after the team called it a wrap on October 24, 2022. They set up camp in New Jersey and tapped places like Meadowlands Arena, National Newark Building, Franklin Lakes Nature Preserve, Port Newark, Newark Symphony Hall, Liberty State Park, Hoboken Terminal, and Shades of Death Road for its filming schedule.

As for episode details, they are titled as follows:

Episode 2: Who's There?

Episode 3: People Are a Resource

Episode 4: Everybody Wins a Prize

Episode 5: Stories We Tell Ourselves

Episode 6: Doma Smo

The release dates of the episodes are:

Who's There? – June 25

People Are a Resource – July 2

Everybody Wins a Prize – July 9

Stories We Tell Ourselves – July 16

Doma Smo – July 23

Apart from the first, Jorné has also written the second, fourth, and sixth episodes. Meanwhile, Keith Staskiewicz has penned People Are a Resource and Brenna Kouf has scripted Stories We Tell Ourselves.

The premise of the upcoming show follows:

"Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan cut off from the mainland in search of Maggie's kidnapped son, Hershel. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

While Lauren Cohan appears as Maggie Greene, the widow of Glenn (portrayed by Steven Yeun in the parent show) and the Hilltop’s former leader, Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be seen as Negan, a reformed ex-leader of the Saviors.

the main cast of The Walking Dead: Dead City is completed with Gaius Charles appearing as Perlie Armstrong, Željko Ivanek as "The Croat," and Mahina Napoleon as Ginny. The recurring cast of the AMC TV series comprises Jonathan Higginbotham as Tommaso, Trey Santiago-Hudson as Jano, Charlie Solis as "The Bartender," and Michael Anthony as Luther, among others.

The Walking Dead, the 11-season-long mothership, ran from October 31, 2010, to November 20, 2022. Dead City aside, its other upcoming spin-offs are titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne.

