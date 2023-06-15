Where was The Walking Dead: Dead City shot? Filming locations of AMC's horror series explored

The Walking Dead: Dead City is the fourth spinoff of the original series, set in a post-apocalyptic world, exploring new characters and storylines. It is set to release on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET on AMC and AMC+. This mini tv series was filmed in various locations including Newark, West Orange, and other New Jersey locations.

The Walking Dead has become a beloved staple for fans of the zombie apocalypse genre. Through its gripping storytelling, the show explores the depths of the human condition in the face of dire circumstances.

Here is an official synopsis of The Walking Dead: Dead City:

"The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their world of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

The Walking Dead: Dead City was filmed in Newark, West Orange, and other locations in New Jersey

New Jersey, known as the Garden State, offers a diverse landscape of beautiful beaches, bustling cities like Newark, iconic landmarks like Atlantic City, and scenic areas like the Pine Barrens and the Delaware Water Gap.

According to the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission, Dead City was filmed at various locations across the state. Newark played a prominent role, with scenes shot in notable areas like Academy, James, Commerce, and Washington streets, Halsey, Newark Symphony Hall, Military Park, the National Newark Building, Express Shoe Repair, the Dayton Street School, and an apartment on Lake Street.

In North Jersey, The Walking Dead: Dead City was filmed at various locations, including the 51 Port Terminal in Bayonne, Mushroom Tunnels in Cedar Grove, Franklin Avenue in Midland Park, the Franklin Lakes Nature Preserve, the Ivy in Weehawken, Turtle Back Rock Picnic Area in West Orange, Kearny Warehouse, Art Factory, City Hall in Paterson, and Hoboken Terminal and Union Dry Dock in Hoboken.

In Central Jersey and the Jersey Shore, filming took place at Settler Ridge Farm, the Great Swamp National Refuge in Basking Ridge, Paradigm Hedge in Holmdel, the Holmdel Motor Inn, Clean Land in Kenilworth, and various locations in Plainfield and Rahway.

Additional locations like St. Mark's Episcopal Church and First Park Baptist Church in Plainfield, the Pilgrim Shopping Plaza in Verona, Wagner Farm Arboretum, the Boys & Girls Club in Union, and Essex House in West Orange served as basecamps and crew parking areas. The diverse settings contributed to the immersive and suspenseful atmosphere of Dead City.

Several famous shows and movies have been filmed in New Jersey, including The Sopranos, Jersey Shore, Boardwalk Empire, Clerks, Annie, Garden State, American Gangster, and War of the Worlds. The state's varied locations and distinctive characters have made it a popular choice for filmmakers.

Everything to know about The Walking Dead spinoff: Dead City

The Walking Dead: Dead City depicts a decaying New York City, teeming with both the undead and resilient survivors navigating their existence amidst the chaos. This captivating narrative combines elements of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror, captivating viewers.

In the trailer of The Walking Dead: Dead City, set two years after the original show's conclusion, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) teams up with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in search of her kidnapped son, Hershel (Logan Kim), taken by The Croat (Zeljko Ivanek), a former associate of Negan. Gaius Charles, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, Trey Santiago Hudson, and Charlie Solis join the cast, portraying new characters.

According to AMC, this horror spinoff brought around 100 crew members, 1,100 cast members, and extras to New Jersey for filming, and the production contributed $72 million to the state's economy for labor, goods, and services.

If you are a zombie nerd, then don't forget to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City, releasing on June 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET on AMC and AMC+.

