How many Marvel superheroes are in The Adam Project? Director opens up on "weird coincidence"

The Adam Project director Shawn Levy has admitted to a weird coincidence. He has cast four Marvel superheroes in his upcoming Netflix project, albeit unintentionally.

His purpose was simply to cast a group of great Hollywood actors for his time-travel project, which led to this. Levy admitted that such a choice of cast was merely coincidental.

When asked in an interview with PTI over Zoom, what made him cast four superheroes, he acknowledged:

"It is a weird coincidence that I cast four Marvel superheroes. That was not the intention. I tried to cast four great actors."

Mark Ruffalo @MarkRuffalo Shout out to my awesome The Adam Project family, this film has so much heart and joy put in it. I can’t wait for you all to see. Check it out on @Netflix March 11. Shout out to my awesome The Adam Project family, this film has so much heart and joy put in it. I can’t wait for you all to see. Check it out on @Netflix March 11. https://t.co/0q7WMVuv8I

The Adam Project is slated for release on March 11 on Netflix. The plot follows a time-traveling pilot Adam Reed, played by Ryan Reynolds, who teams up with his younger self and his late father to save the future.

Levy and Reynolds joined the project simultaneously and eventually approached the other cast members with the film. According to Levy:

"Everybody recognized that this movie would be fun and an escapist adventure, but it would also be resonant and emotional."

He commented that we hardly have any movies that are both emotional and serve as spectacles. This film is a rare piece that gave the director and actors a chance to incorporate both in a movie.

Who are the four Marvel superheroes cast in 'The Adam Project'?

NetflixFilm @NetflixFilm THE ADAM PROJECT, starring Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana, is coming to Netflix! The action-adventure film will be directed by Shawn Levy.



(📸 Getty) THE ADAM PROJECT, starring Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana, is coming to Netflix! The action-adventure film will be directed by Shawn Levy.(📸 Getty) https://t.co/ui8JqOffSX

Shawn Levy has, by coincidence, cast four Marvel superheroes in the lead roles in the upcoming Netflix sci-fi film. Ryan Reynolds, who portrayed Deadpool, appears in the movie in the lead role of Adam Reed, the time-traveling pilot.

Mark Ruffalo, also The Hulk from the original Avengers, plays Adam's father, Louis Reed. Zoe Saldana, or Gamora of the Guardians of the Galaxy fame, has also been cast as Laura.

Finally, Jennifer Garner, who played the role of Elektra in pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe times, appears as Ellie Reed, Adam's mother.

The cast of The Adam Project is not simply star-studded. It is a full pack of superheroes who will appear in the movie.

BINGED @Binged_



@VancityReynolds @MarkRuffalo @ShawnLevyDirect



Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Zoe Saldaña and director Shawn Levy dazzling at the world premiere of THE ADAM PROJECT Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Zoe Saldaña and director Shawn Levy dazzling at the world premiere of THE ADAM PROJECT @VancityReynolds @MarkRuffalo @ShawnLevyDirect https://t.co/6xbkc1UPgx

The Adam Project not only marks Levy's reunion with Reynolds, post the 2021 action comedy film Free Guy, but also Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo's reunion after their 2004 movie, 13 Going On 30.

The movie looks like a promising release, marked by the appearance of some fantastic actors. Catch it on March 11.

