How much is Birddogs' net worth after Shark Tank? Details explored

Peter Baldwin and Chris Mason came to pitch their company, Birddogs, on season 9 of Shark Tank. The gym shorts company was founded in 2014 and has reached a net worth of $20 million in 2023, with annual sales of more than $13 million, according to geeksaroundglobe.com.

The show mostly accepts businesses that already have a strong footing to safeguard shark's investments and give reasonable data to determine the potential success rate of the business.

Birddogs unfortunately wasn't able to garner any funding from the sharks despite its profitability and establishment because they were willing to give only 1.5% of the company share for $250,000 in funds. However, Peter and Chris' pitch still bore fruit, as their mere appearance on the ABC show was reportedly enough to make their company skyrocket.

What happened to Birddogs after it appeared on Shark Tank's season 9?

Birddogs was also subject to the 'Shark Tank effect' after its debut on the show's ninth season, as the company saw a huge bump in sales after their product reached nationwide through the show.

According to Kona Equity, the company has grown $199K in revenues every year, with 2023 bringing in $13M in annual revenue, as compared to its $6.3M generation in 2018. The inflated prices on the company website also point to its confirmed success. The gym shorts that initially retailed for $55 per piece have now gone up to $68, noting a $13 price hike.

The company that was valued at $16.6 million on the Shark Tank 2018 episode is now said to be valued at $20 million, according to geeksaroundglobe.com. Kona Equity's report on the company also stated that its website performs above the average of the industry standard because of the nuanced marketing tactics of the founding duo.

In an otherwise smoothly growing company, there was one hiccup. After its appearance on Shark Tank, Birddogs faced a lawsuit for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and the New York State Human Rights Law. It was because its website failed to be blind-friendly and lacked the alt-text necessary to help people with special needs navigate the website.

The outcome of the case is not known yet but according to Kona Equity, the company is still in business.

How did Birddogs come to be on Shark Tank's season 9?

Peter Baldwin had an idea for Birddogs when he went through an annoying wedgie on a pair of shorts while traveling on an airplane. He felt the need for shorts that have an inbuilt liner and the ones that eliminate the use of underwear.

The Harvard Business School graduate, who worked at Greenhill & Co. and Morgan Stanley as an investment banker, left his job to put his time and money into his idea.

Peter then started selling his prototypes off the table, outside his local gyms. It was after he found success at a smaller level that he decided on a take-off to turn Birddogs into a business. In came his friend Chris Mason, and with his help, Peter was able to turn Birddogs into a $2 million company before showing up on Shark Tank.

In their pitch, Peter and Chris asked for $250,000 for 1.5% in equity and valued Birddogs at $16.6 million.The meager 1.5% in equity was nowhere close to what the sharks expected, so they opted out of the deal without even trying to negotiate.

Shark Tank's ongoing season 15 has episodes airing on ABC every Friday at 8 pm ET. Season 16 of the fan-favorite show has already been announced, with an estimated release towards the end of the year.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.