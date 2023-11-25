Savy Update: What happened to Disha Shidham’s business after Shark Tank?

In the competitive arena of entrepreneurial ventures, Disha Shidham's Savy emerged as a unique proposition on the popular TV show Shark Tank. Savy, an app designed to revolutionize how consumers shop online, allowed users to set their desired product prices and notify them when they were met.

This concept caught the attention of many when Disha Shidham, a young entrepreneur, presented it in season 9, episode 18 of Shark Tank.

Seeking a $100,000 investment for a 10% equity stake in her company, Shidham stepped into the Shark Tank with hopes of securing a deal. However, despite the initial intrigue, Savy did not receive an investment from the Sharks. The reasons were clear: concerns about the absence of actual sales and the early stage of the business.

Disha Shidham's Savy story from Shark Tank to shutdown

Following her appearance on Shark Tank, Disha Shidham diligently worked on Savy. Her initial focus was developing a paid app version, aiming to enhance its features and user experience. Despite the setback in the Tank, Shidham's resolve to make Savy a success did not waver.

She faced the challenge of scaling her business, which required innovation, strategic partnerships, and market acceptance.

The business-to-consumer app, which had about 2,000 active users and partnerships with up to 1,000 stores, struggled to convert these numbers into tangible sales. This period was marked by efforts to bridge the gap between potential and actual market performance.

The journey post-Shark Tank was not smooth for Savy. The app faced significant challenges in the market, primarily due to its novel business model and the competitive nature of online retail. While innovative, allowing consumers to set their prices did not resonate as expected with more prominent commercial brands.

This lack of interest from key players in the retail industry posed a substantial hurdle.

Furthermore, the app's struggle to generate sales became a critical issue despite the initial promise and the user base. Converting interest into revenue proved to be a daunting task for Savy. These challenges culminated in the eventual closure of the business. The Savy website became inactive, and updates on its social media platforms ceased by late 2018, signaling the end of the venture.

Before Savy, Disha Shidham embarked on a shopping-centric startup during high school, showcasing her early interest in entrepreneurship. Despite the challenges and eventual closure of Savy, Shidham's journey sheds light on the resilience and determination inherent in the entrepreneurial path.

The case of Savy and Disha Shidham's experience on Shark Tank highlights the importance of a novel idea and the need for market viability, sales, and scalability. The experience reflects that investor confidence hinges significantly on proven business models and sales figures.

Final thoughts

Savy's journey from a promising startup to its eventual closure encapsulates the highs and lows of the entrepreneurial experience. While not ending in a deal, Disha Shidham's venture into the Shark Tank with Savy brought to light the critical aspects of business development, market adaptation, and the harsh realities of startup success.

The story of Savy is a reminder of the unpredictable nature of entrepreneurship and the continuous need for adaptability and resilience in the face of market challenges. As the entrepreneurial landscape continues to evolve, the lessons drawn from Savy's journey remain relevant for future innovators and business enthusiasts.