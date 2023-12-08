How much is Jewel's net worth in 2023? Details explored amidst Kevin Costner dating rumors

After settling his divorce, word is going around that Kevin Costner was dating Jewel, the American singer-songwriter. Following the messy divorce with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, Costner went on a holiday to billionaire Richard Branson’s Necker Island in November to participate in a pro-am tennis tournament.

There, he hit it off with another guest, renowned singer and songwriter Jewel, and the two were caught socializing and spending a lot of time together. After 18 years of marriage, it seems Costner is embracing the single life again.

Who is Jewel? About the American singer and her net worth

Jewel is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actress, and poet with a net worth of $14 million. Hers' is a rags-to-riches story once again. Growing up in the Alaskan wilderness, she made her way into the prestigious Interlochen Arts Academy, where she studied voice and learned to play guitar. She began her musical career from scratch, playing and singing at coffee houses and street fairs, traveling and living a vagabond life.

Jewel's fate changed when an executive from Atlantic Records heard her in the summer of 1994 and offered her a chance to make it in the music industry. She released her first album, Pieces of You in 1995, which became one of the best-selling albums ever, selling over 15 million copies.

The singer has subsequently released 12 studio albums, which have sold over 30 million copies, earning her a handsome revenue and around 20 awards. Her films and television projects include Ride with the Devil (1999), Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007), and Ring of Fire (2013). Jewel was also a judge on Nashville Star from 2007 to 2008 and has written three books, A Night Without Armor (1998), Chasing Down the Dawn (2000), and Never Broken: Songs Are Only Half the Story (2015).

Kevin Costner's divorce and recent dalliance

Kevin Costner has been engaged in a messy divorce battle with his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner. She has refused to leave Costner’s $145 million mansion despite the prenup agreement stating that she had 30 days to vacate the house after filing for divorce.

Moreover, Costner also accused her of seeking nearly $250,000 in monthly child support payments, which his forensic accountant claims was for personal use. She was secretly spending more than $100,000 on cosmetic surgery procedures, thousands of dollars on shopping, and some more in ATM withdrawals.

On the other hand, Baumgartner claims that she will vacate the property if the Yellowstone star pays his yet-to-determined court-ordered support. According to her, it would be unfair to the children if she had to move out with them without any financial plan in place. Costner claims he has already given his ex over $1.2 million for his prenuptial obligations.

After a long-drawn legal battle over financial support, Costner and Baumgartner finally reached an amicable settlement. Following the ugly divorce affair, Costner was spotted taking a break in the British Virgin Islands where his dalliance with singer Jewel sparked speculation about a blossoming romance.

The duo were spotted and snapped engaged in an intimate moment, with Costner embracing Jewel during the tennis fundraiser for her foundation. Inside sources confirmed that there is a potential for a blossoming romance between the two stars.

