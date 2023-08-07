How much was Matt Damon paid for Oppenheimer? Details explored

Matt Damon has been long celebrated for his acting chops and versatile performances. With the recent success of legendary director Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, the question of pay rose among fans and followers as details about the film's production emerged.

Damon, who portrayed Gen. Leslie Groves in the film, has been reportedly paid a sum of $3 million for his role. However, this was before the double strike in Hollywood, following which the actors of Oppenheimer walked out of their London premiere midway.

With a production budget of $100 million, Oppenheimer broke even with a domestic collection of $228.5 million in the United States and Canada, adding to the global sum of $552.9 million.

Matt Damon returned from his break for the Nolan production

Even though the magnum opus based on the life and work of J. Robert Oppenheimer starred A-listers like Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy drew the biggest check in the project. Murphy was paid $5 million for his role as the theoretical physicist behind the first-ever atomic bomb.

Emily Blunt, known for her roles in A Quiet Place and The Devil Wears Prada, collected $4 million for her part as Kitty Oppenheimer. Blunt was listed as the sixth-highest-paid actress in 2020.

Similarly, coming fresh out of his stint at Marvel, Robert Downey Jr. drew $4 million for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss. Florence Pugh played Oppenheimer's love interest, Jean Tatlock, and took home $1 million.

The surprising bit came when it was reported that Matt Damon, the 52-year-old star of the Bourne franchise, had returned from his break to appear in another Nolan film. Damon had reportedly paid $3 million besides back-end compensation and was negotiating with his wife, Luciana Barroso, for the acceptance of the offer owing to his recent busy schedule.

Matt Damon had previously worked with Christopher Nolan and Matthew McConaughey in Interstellar. The Good Will Hunting star, who is estimated to have a net worth of $170 million as of May 2023, had promised his wife that he would take time off following his involvement in his previous productions.

Damon told Entertainment Weekly in their Around the Table segment,

"I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off. I had been in Interstellar, and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn't in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­— this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called. This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household."

Matt Damon's recent work

In the past few years, he has starred in and co-wrote The Last Duel with Ben Affleck and starred in Stillwater, which received widespread acclaim but did poorly at the box office. He was also spotted in a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder. In 2023, he starred in Air as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck started their production house, Artists Equity, together in 2022, which has also kept him preoccupied in the past year with upcoming releases.

Matt Damon was also set to appear in a new movie by Ethan Coen later this year. Coen's Drive-Away Dolls was originally set to be released on September 22, 2023. The release has been delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, and the movie is scheduled to release on February 23, 2024.