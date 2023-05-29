Gisele Bundchen is known for standing in front of the camera, but the model hasn't taken up acting like many other well-known people who make a living via cameras. That is, except for a brief cameo in what is likely her most well-known acting appearance in The Devil Wears Prada.

In a video posted on YouTube by British Vogue, the model revealed what it was like to work with Meryl Streep. Initially, she declined the opportunity before ultimately coming around:

"I'm like, 'No, I'm not interested. Like, I'm not gonna play a model. I do that every day.' That's already a role I play and [the writer working on the movie was like], 'No, no, but I would love to have you in it. Well maybe I can write a little something for you.'"

She continued, explaining that there was a lot nervousness leading up to the movie shoot:

"They call and they say we have a part for Gisele and... I am not an actress and never had an acting class. It was Meryl Streep, which I think is the best actress of all time. It was Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, all of them. Incredible. And that's the scene I was doing with those three ladies and me. So I was like, 'Okay, I hope I don't screw this up.'"

How many times has Gisele Bundchen appeared in movies and television shows?

According to IMDB, Bundchen has appeared in nine scripted pieces of media in her career. The Devil Wears Prada and Taxi were the two movies she was involved in. However, she did appear in 10 episodes of the television show "Gisele & the Green Team," which was a Portuguese cartoon centered around a group of teenage girls who are models and superheroes.

Her former husband, Tom Brady, has also dipped his toe in the acting world. The former quarterback has cameoed in 80 for Brady, Entourage, Family Guy, The Simpsons and a few other lesser known programs and movies.

