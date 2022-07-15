How long have Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen been together? Timeline of couple's relationship

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are the picture perfect celebrity couple. He is a star NFL quarterback and she is a supermodel featured prominently in the fashion world. Brady appeared as himself in several movies and television shows like Ted 2 and Entourage, while Bündchen appeared in the timeless movie The Devil Wears Prada.

The pair have been married for 13 years and by all accounts have navigated through some ups and downs. However, the two remain as strong as ever supporting each other and their children. Brady continues to defy father time as he gears up for his 23rd NFL season and his 3rd with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bündchen has her hands on everything from promoting fashion and fitness to writing parenting books with Brady.

When did Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen get married?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen started dating in 2006 after they met through mutual friends. The happy couple got engaged in January 2009. A month later, Brady and Bündchen tied the knot in February 2009 in Santa Monica, California.

According to Brady in an interview with GQ magazine, the wedding planning was an all-out blitz:

"We planned it in like 10 days, and it was perfect.”

Brady also mentioned the value of a small ceremony:

"We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night. I think you always have this idea that weddings need to be 200 people and you invite everybody, and I'm all for it if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about just having our parents there."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s kids

As parents, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have two kids (Ben and Vivi) together while Brady has a son (Jack) from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Moynahan appeared in movies such as Serendipity and I, Robot).

Bündchen was dating Brady for two months when Moynahan announced that she was pregnant with Brady’s child. While the situation might be difficult for any couple, Bündchen and Brady have admitted that they had some early tough times. The pair endured and remained supportive of each other for the best interest of their family.

Although Brady is set to return to the NFL football field in his 23rd season, he has previously expressed a desire to spend more time with his kids after retirement.

