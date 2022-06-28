Snoop Dogg reveals he partied with Tom Brady after every Super Bowl win

Rapper Snoop Dogg is a big NFL fan and particularly a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He's known to have a tremendous appreciation for the game and its greatness.

Snoop Dog is also a big Patriots and Tom Brady fan and has ties to the New England organization.

The rapper talked about partying with Tom Brady and the Patriots whenever they were Super Bowl champs on the Let’s Go Podcast.

He said:

"I was at the party. I party with everyone. Despite being a Steeler fan, I showed up to my Patriots. I showed up at TV, and Mr. Kraft and him and I was performing. I was hanging out, I was doing everything needed to be a part of the Patriot family. And I appreciate y'all for welcoming me. That was love."

At one point in 2019, Brady took his son, Jack, to a party hosted by Snoop Dog where he saw women dancing on a pole on the stage. Brady told his son to cover his eyes, but he assured to his father that he was fine.

Snoop Dogg was excited to perform first at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

He was one of many performers during Super Bowl LVI's Halftime Show. He shared the stage with Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar.

He was excited to kick things off as the first performer.

The rapper said:

“When I got home and watched it on playback, I thought it was the greatest [thing] ever. Being there, it felt like the greatest concert of all time. When I first came out, that meant a lot to me that Dre would let me come out first. The first vocal was me."

He added:

“To let me kick that off and have enough confidence in the D-O Double to say, ‘OK. The biggest moment of my career, I trust the D-O Double. He’s going to lead off, and then he’s going to come back at the end of the ninth inning.’ You’ve got to walk the dog back out … boom boom boom, and have all the Crip Walkin’. You know what I’m saying? It’s the West.”

The long-time rapper is heavily involved in the NFL community and it's no surprise that he parties with one of its biggest icons in Tom Brady.

If you use any quotes credit Snoop Dogg, Let's Go, H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far