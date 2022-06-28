"She’s opened my eyes to a lot of things in life" - Tom Brady credits wife Gisele Bündchen for her commitment to 'green life'

Tom Brady continues to expand his influence in different interests, even as he’s gearing up for his 23rd NFL season. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brady praised his wife, Giselse Bündchen, for being green and practicing sustainable methods.

Brady laid out the many ways their household practices being green:

"For us, it’s trying to incorporate daily choices in terms of food habits, recycling as well and conscious choices about travel. We have now multiple EVs in our house. We try to be very efficient. We built homes to be very environmentally conscious with our energy consumption. A lot of it is just an accumulation of daily choices.”

Brady further explained what his wife has done to promote this type of conscious lifestyle:

“My wife’s done so much for the environment and planted millions of trees, and she’s been involved in so many groups and practices that help bring awareness and consciousness to our daily activities. She’s a real pioneer in our family and has taught me a lot over the years. I’ve been kind of focused on things with my blinders on, and she’s opened my eyes to a lot of things in life. She’s someone who has an incredible commitment to the planet, and as a nurturer and a mom, she wants to leave the world a great place for her kids."

Tom Brady is now a spokesperson for Hertz as they roll out their EV Tesla line. He, also, ventured into movie producing with his ESPN documentary Man in the Arena and 80 for Brady, his debut feature film.

Tom Brady enters his 23rd NFL season as a favorite to return to the Super Bowl

Any team Tom Brady suits up for is a favorite to win the Super Bowl. In the upcoming season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a +850 odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl, coming in second behind the favorites, the Buffalo Bills, who have the best odds to win at +650.

Although star wide receiver Chris Godwin won’t be available until late in the season due to an ACL tear from late last season, Brady will have Mike Evans and newcomer former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage. Running back Leonard Fournette will return, but the team lost Ronald Jones II to free agency, and star tight end Rob Gronkowski recently retired for the second time.

Additionally, head coach Bruce Arians has moved to a front office role while defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will take over head coaching duties for the Buccaneers. As long as Tom Brady is taking snaps and leading the offense, the Buccaneers should remain a favorite to return to the big game.

