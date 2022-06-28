“Absolutely, let’s go” - Rich Eisen believes Tom Brady’s last year he'll play in the NFL could be his best

Despite having more Super Bowl victories than any singular NFL franchise, Tom Brady is on a revenge tour in 2022. His Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season by the Los Angeles Rams with a final second field goal.

However, in his 22nd year, Brady had arguably his best statistical season ever, leading the league in passing yards (5,136) and touchdowns (43). Despite these gaudy numbers, analyst Rich Eisen believes that the three-time NFL MVP may have his best season yet in 2022.

Here's what Eisen had to say on The Rich Eisen Podcast when asked whether the Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs are likely to get the bye in their respective conferences:

"Absolutely the Bucs. Tom Brady. Let's go. Absolutely. Let's go. I will take the Bucs. It's an easier conference. I think they have an easier division."

He continued:

"I think Tom Brady's going to be playing in his last year and then we're going to all see how that looks. Last year? I think so. Last year, how about that? Put a little sauce on it."

The Buccaneers will certainly be on the warpath next season in their quest for their third championship and the quarterback's eighth. Whether they can do it or not is a separate matter.

Will Tom Brady and the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl next season?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 2022 edition of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look somewhat different from last year's version. For starters, former head coach Bruce Arians is now a part of the front office as a Senior Football Consultant. Todd Bowles, who has been the defensive coordinator for the team over the past three seasons, is now the man in charge. Byron Leftwich remains the team's offensive coordinator, so there isn't much expected as far as a change in the offensive philosophy without Arians as head coach.

The team may also be without future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski, who announced his retirement last week. Of course, several believe that a call from best friend Tom Brady would have Gronkowski right back in the fold if needed later on in the season.

Whether Gronkowski decides to return or not, the team is well-suited to go back and win the Super Bowl.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII

No need to beat around the bush. Gronk could do everything you need a tight end to do. Stretch the field, make contested catches, wide catch radius and BLOCK. He always found a way to make a play for @TomBrady No need to beat around the bush. @RobGronkowski is the GREATEST TE EVER. Gronk could do everything you need a tight end to do. Stretch the field, make contested catches, wide catch radius and BLOCK. He always found a way to make a play for @TomBrady No need to beat around the bush. @RobGronkowski is the GREATEST TE EVER.

The offense continues to reload by replacing slot receiver Antonio Brown with former Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage, whom the Buccaneers' quarterback called directly to recruit to join the team. Gage will be flanked by All-Pro receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The latter is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season but hopes to return in the early part of 2022.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Russell Gage’s new deal with #Bucs is for $10M per year over three years with $20M guaranteed, per source. Russell Gage’s new deal with #Bucs is for $10M per year over three years with $20M guaranteed, per source.

With a defense that has added Pro Bowl nose tackle Akien Hicks from the Chicago Bears, the Buccaneers will look to unseat the Los Angeles Rams as world champions next season. With Brady at the helm, anything is indeed possible.

