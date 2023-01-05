How much is Taylor Swift's Scottish Fold worth? Olivia Benson ranked third richest pet in the world

Taylor Swift's pet cat, a Scottish Fold, named Olivia Benson, has an estimated net worth of $97 million, making her the third richest pet in the world.

The rankings were detailed by a website called Allaboutcats.com, which made a list of "Richest Pets in the World," based on data obtained from Instagram. The estimate comes from calculating the average earnings per post and average viewer engagement using an online tool on the Influence Marketing Hub.

In addition to Swift's furry friend, a German Shepard named Gunther VI and Doug the Pug featured on the list. However, Swift's other two cats, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button, unfortunately, did not make the list.

Olivia Benson has appeared in music videos for Taylor Swift's Me! and Blank Space

Benson is the second cat adopted by the Willow singer and is named after Mariska Hargitay’s character in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Taylor Swift's first cat, Meridith Grey, appeared alongside Benson in the singer's 1989 World Tour (2015) intermission video. Swift also adopted a third cat, a Ragdoll named Benjamin Button, in 2019.

In addition to appearing in Taylor Swift's music videos, Benson has appeared in many TV commercials. She also boasts her own line of merchandise along with her furry siblings.

So it's not difficult to say that she earned her net worth. The website explains that Taylor Swift's cat has found success outside of Instagram, stating:

"(She) earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers."

Olivia's net worth was only topped by Gunther VI, a German Shepard with a net worth of $500 million, and Instagram celebrity furry, Nala Cat, with an estimated net worth of $100 million.

Tailing behind Taylor Swift's pet are Oprah Winfrey's five dogs named Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla, and Luke. They are followed by Pomeranian Jiffpom, and the late Karl Lagerfeld’s Birman named Choupette. The late Betty White's Golden Retriever, Pontiac, and Doug the Pug take up the list's seventh and eighth spots respectively.

The world's most influential and highest-earning pets

The website allaboutcats.com also lists the most influential and highest-earning pets. While cats and dogs are the most common, the list also features a handful of other species of pets like a hedgehog, a squirrel, and a pig, among others.

The website mentioned that the list only included animals that were alive at the time of its research. It stated:

"We also wanted to see just how much these animals could make for their loving owners."

Fluffy Pomeranian Jiffpom tops the list with 9.9 million followers and earns approximately $32,900 per social media post. Jiff appeared in Katy Perry's music video for her song Dark Horse. He also holds two Guinness World Records.

Nala Cat comes in second with 4.3 million followers and earns about $14,400 per post. She has various endorsement deals, merchandise, and her premium cat food line. Doug the Pug comes in third with 3.8 million followers and earnings of $12,890 per post.

Seems like adopting a pet is a good idea!

