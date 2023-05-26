How does Neuralink work? Elon Musk gets go-ahead from FDA for human testing of brain implants

American business magnate Elon Musk's neurotechnological company Neuralink has gotten a nod from authorities to test their brain chips on people. The news was announced on May 25 by the neurotech company's Twitter handle, which said that having a clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its human clinical study is "an important first step."

"This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people."

Neuralink @neuralink



This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our… We are excited to share that we have received the FDA’s approval to launch our first-in-human clinical study!This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… We are excited to share that we have received the FDA’s approval to launch our first-in-human clinical study!This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The post concludes by stating that they have not started recruiting people for their in-human trials and will announce more news related to it soon.

Neuralink has developed an advanced device featuring a chip that can effectively process and transmit neural signals, potentially enabling seamless communication with devices such as computers and smartphones. The company is aiming to develop a technology that would enable people to use a mouse, keyboard, or other computational functions such as text messaging through their thoughts.

Neuralink aims to restore vision and mobility in disabled people

Neuralink @neuralink #techtuesday Our surgical robot uses advanced imaging systems to detect the brain and insert threads away from blood vessels. Here, you can see everything the robot sees while we test the accuracy of each of the robot’s high-precision cameras Our surgical robot uses advanced imaging systems to detect the brain and insert threads away from blood vessels. Here, you can see everything the robot sees while we test the accuracy of each of the robot’s high-precision cameras 👀 #techtuesday https://t.co/c5rklTp2m4

As per the news outlet Republic World, the Neuralink chip has the ability to process the electrical signals produced by multiple neurons in the brain.

The output of the signals then takes the shape of a movement or action. The gadget is implanted directly into the brain, according to the company's website, since putting it outside the head would make it difficult to effectively identify the signals generated by the brain.

While speaking during a presentation in December 2022, Elon Musk said that the Neuralink chip aims at enabling human brains to allow direct brain-to-computer communication.

"We've been working hard to be ready for our first human (implant), and obviously we want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device in a human."

Neuralink @neuralink #techtuesday We test the thermal performance of our implants to ensure safety and improve efficiency. Here, we are taking infrared images to detect hotspots on the bottom surface of an implant while charging with the charger coil in different positions. Stay cool We test the thermal performance of our implants to ensure safety and improve efficiency. Here, we are taking infrared images to detect hotspots on the bottom surface of an implant while charging with the charger coil in different positions. Stay cool 😎 #techtuesday https://t.co/nrEDMscyCO

The firm has advanced significantly, as shown by implantation experiments carried out on monkeys, where the creatures were able to use cursors and play video games using the Neuralink interface.

In July 2019, Elon Musk promised that his start-up would be able to perform its first-in-human test in 2020, but things got delayed. At the time, he said about his advanced chip:

"We would initially enable someone who has almost no ability to operate their muscles... and enable them to operate their phone faster than someone who has working hands. As miraculous as it may sound, we are confident that it is possible to restore full body functionality to someone who has a severed spinal cord."

Neuralink @neuralink #techtuesday We practice surgeries on proxies with all the hardware and instruments needed in our mock OR in the engineering space. This helps us rapidly test and benchmark surgical improvements. A great surgery is a boring one, and practice makes perfect We practice surgeries on proxies with all the hardware and instruments needed in our mock OR in the engineering space. This helps us rapidly test and benchmark surgical improvements. A great surgery is a boring one, and practice makes perfect 🎯 #techtuesday https://t.co/yvcra2J26u

Elon Musk, the CEO of the company, has stated that their ambitions go beyond medical applications. Musk has expressed his reservations about the potential dominance of artificial intelligence and has set his sights on improving human intellectual capabilities through brain-machine interfaces.

Musk's start-up is not the only company working on ways to connect the brain and technology. Synchron, a business that makes these kinds of systems, made news earlier this year when it said that the first brain-machine interface in the US had been successfully implanted.

Poll : 0 votes