How old is Asa Hutchinson? All about the former Arkansas Governor as he announces 2024 US Presidential bid

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson announced that he will run for the presidential election in 2024. On April 2, the 72-year-old politician appeared in an interview with Jonathan Karl on This Week, where he also called out former president Donald Trump to drop out of the race. He said:

“I am going to be running. And the reason, as I’ve traveled the country for six months, I hear people talk about the leadership of our country, and I’m convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts. I believe I can be that kind of leader for the people of America.”

He also added that he would formally announce his plans by the end of this month in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Hutchinson is joining the Republican primary at a difficult time in the race, as the current front-runner, Trump, is being investigated for paying p*rn actress Stormy Daniels secret money during his 2016 campaign for president for a rendezvous that happened in 2006.

All you need to know about Asa Hutchinson

Born on December 3, 1950, Asa Hutchinson is a native of Bentonville, Arkansas. He was the 46th governor of the state who got re-elected in 2018 with 65 percent votes. He graduated from the law school of the University of Arkansas.

President Ronald Reagan appointed Governor Hutchinson as United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. He gained his first of three consecutive terms in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1996.

According to his website, President George W. Bush named him head of the Drug Enforcement Administration during his third term in office. Hutchinson subsequently served as an undersecretary in the Department of Homeland Security, which had just been established.

He became a valuable national resource for his knowledge of commerce, energy, national security, and education as a result of his experience. The Governor served as Chairman of the National Governors Association from 2021 to 2022. His NGA Chairman's Initiative aimed to increase computer science expertise.

On the personal front, he tied the knot with Susan Burrell Hutchinson in 1973. The duo shares four kids: Asa Hutchinson III, Sarah Hutchinson, Seth Hutchinson, and John Hutchinson.

During his interview on This Week, Asa Hutchinson called Donald Trump's indictment a "sad day for America." However, he said it is a "great distraction," and the former president should focus on his due process and maintain the integrity of the public office.

"I do believe if we're looking at the presidency and the future of our country, then we don't need that distraction and he needs to be able to concentrate on the legal issues that he faces."

Asa Hutchinson repeated his demand for Donald Trump to drop from the election race, which he first made on March 31.

“Well he should. But at the same time, we know he’s not [going to]. And there’s not any constitutional requirement.”

Hutchinson is running in the Republican primary, which will likely be a tough election. Trump is not the only one running for president. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Republican businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have also started campaigns, and several other people have said they are considering doing the same.

Poll : 0 votes