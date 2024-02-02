How old was Catherine Finnegan? All about woman who died after being hit by double-decker bus in Victoria Station, London

Catherine Finnegan, aged 56, met a tragic end on Monday, January 29, at Victoria Bus Station in central London when she was struck by a double-decker bus at approximately 8.59 am GMT. Despite prompt emergency response efforts, she lost her life at the scene, reports the Metropolitan Police.

Catherine was a "beloved daughter, sister, partner, most adored auntie, and treasured friend," according to her distraught family, who also highlighted her vivacious personality. As per reports, the 46-year-old bus driver was also injured in the collision; however, she was subsequently released from the hospital.

Family pays tribute to Catherine Finnegan (Image via Metropolitan Police)

Catherine Finnegan through words of her family

Catherine Finnegan, better known by her nickname Kathleen, was born in Irish County Galway. In a statement, her relatives described her as a special person with a quick Irish wit, and she made a lasting impression on everyone who knew her. Catherine was a cherished friend, aunt, partner, sister, daughter, and brilliant person who brightened every space she visited. Her family said:

“She was a whirlwind in any room and lit up this world with her energy, enthusiasm for life and joy. She will be forever in our hearts.”

She tragically perished in a terrible collision at London's Victoria Bus Station, leaving a community that mourns for her.

According to The Sun, a Number 13 double-decker bus and a shelter collided, causing a tragedy that injured the 46-year-old bus driver and caused the death of Catherine. Shattered glass scattered across the sidewalk, signaled the aftermath of the collision. Emergency personnel were sent to the scene of the incident at Victoria's bus terminal.

The Metropolitan Police's serious collision investigation unit is actively looking into the incident. The tragic incident occurred against the backdrop of essential works carried out at Victoria Bus Station.

Catherine Finnegan was allegedly struck when she crossed the bus station's pedestrian path in the direction of a halted 507 bus door. The tragedy happened even though Victoria Bus Station was recently closed for safety improvements.

Concerns such as an odd arrangement of pedestrian crossings, inadequate signage, and a deficiency of tactile pavement were noted, along with a crossing that led people to a bus stop, as reported by the Evening Standard.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed condolences on Monday, stating,

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this pedestrian who has been killed today."

With the investigation still underway, authorities are urging any witnesses to come forward and provide crucial information. As per the reports, eyewitness accounts could play a pivotal role in understanding the circumstances leading to this tragic incident and contribute to the ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of pedestrians and commuters at Victoria Bus Station.