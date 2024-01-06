How many people were on board the tour bus that rolled over on a New York highway? 1 dead and dozens left injured in crash

A tour bus traveling from Canada rolled over on a New York highway on Friday, January 5. The incident killed one person and injured eleven others in a rollover collision. Just before 1:00 PM, the New York State Police were called to the crash site on the southbound side of I-87, between Warrensburg and Lake George.

About 60 miles north of Albany, the state capital, on Interstate 87, the tour bus accident occurred on Friday afternoon. According to the state police, the tour bus operated by Skyway Coach Line was carrying 23 passengers, including the driver. It rolled over en route from Montreal to New York City.

A state representative confirmed to ABC New York affiliate WABC news that one individual had died in the tour bus accident. Furthermore, according to Lake George EMS, emergency personnel handled 22 patients with various injuries. Some even required air medical assistance.

The bus operator, FlixBus, reported that ten other passengers and drivers received non-life-threatening injuries, but one passenger had significant injuries. It was even reported that one individual had been flown to a hospital. Moreover, according to FlixBus, twenty-three passengers were on the bus, including the driver.

Furthermore, as reported by sources like ABC News, due to the "serious crash" of the tour bus, state police have stopped I-87 southbound between exits 23 and 22. Additionally, according to Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State Police and Department of Transportation personnel reacted immediately and conducted rescue operations in the aftermath.

Police referred to the collision as a "single-vehicle" event. An extensive emergency reaction is visible in the video of the accident, which was shared online. As workers transport stretchers and debris along the closed lanes, the tour bus appears on one of the highway banks.

Moreover, ABC News has reported that John Taflan, the Warren County Administrator, stated that the tour bus was originally from Montreal and that most of its passengers were from Canada. According to him, the majority of the passengers are adults.

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York addressed the unfortunate incident and stated on X that he was closely monitoring the situation.

FlixBus said the long-distance bus was headed from Montreal to midtown Manhattan on its regularly scheduled trip when the accident happened. FlixBus added that to "determine the exact circumstances of this accident," it is actively collaborating with law enforcement and its transportation partner.

According to ABC News, the company stated in a statement,

“At all times, the safety of passengers and drivers is of the highest importance to FlixBus. FlixBus is deeply shocked about what happened and sends its deepest condolences to the victim's relatives and friends and express its full support to the passengers and drivers affected by this accident”.

On the other hand, in response to the incident, Governor Kathy Hochul of New York noted in a message on X,

The deceased person's name was not immediately made public by the police. In addition, the NTSB stated that it is keeping an eye on the bus accident. On Friday, the agency dispatched a team to New York City to investigate the catastrophe.

The New York State Police are currently looking into what caused the tour bus to roll over on the highway, according to outlets like ABC News. Lake George is approximately four hours from New York City or 60 miles north of Albany.