What did Shania Twain say about her crew’s bus crash? Music legend breaks silence after staff’s hospitalization

During the latest leg of her Queen of Me tour, Shania Twain's crew bus and a truck from the tour were involved in an accident on November 8. According to Maverick Management's statement to The Post, the accident took place on the highway between Winnipeg and Saskatoon and was caused by poor weather conditions.

The scary bus crash left 13 of her crew members hospitalized in Saskatchewan, Canada.

On November 9, Shania Twain took to her Instagram story, writing:

"Thank you so much for the out pour of love and support from everyone. First and foremost my touring family are safe. Anyone needing medical care is receiving great support."

She also added:

"The local community and every single crew person has been phenomenal, in the face of a very scary scenario. Hug and hold those you love, we are doing the same."

Shania Twain was not on the bus at the time of the accident. According to the police, her crew members were said to sustain injuries that were considered non-life threatening.

Shania Twain shows gratitude for the support she received for her tour bus accident (image via @shaniatwain/Instagram)

"Dangerous driving conditions" led to Shania Twain's tour bus accident, says Maverick Management

The management company also added that many other vehicles were victim to dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather. The statement further added that members of the production crew who required medical attention were all rushed to nearby hospitals.

"We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services team for their quick response and ongoing support. We ask for patience as we look after our touring family," the statement read.

Shania Twain's Queen of Me tour is scheduled to resume on November 11 in Calgary and no changes in the schedule have been made so far. The singer has reportedly been on a world tour since April, beginning in Spokane, Washington.

Since then, the tour has continued across Europe, Canada, and the U.S.

Twain has been giving captivating performances throughout the tour. Her most popular concert from the tour was in Michigan in July, where she seamlessly blended her chart-topping hits with magnificent choreography, leaving the audience spellbound.

In another show in Chicago in July, Shain tripped and fell on the stage while performing her hit single, Don't be Stupid. However, her resilience to get back on stage left fans in awe. She was known to dance the night away after the said incident.