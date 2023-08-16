Shania Twain Come on Over Las Vegas Residency 2024: How to buy tickets, dates & all you need to know

Country music icon Shania Twain is making a grand comeback. The following year, Twain will perform her third exciting residency performance titled Come on Over in Las Vegas. This spectacular event will kick off in May at the Bakkt Theater located in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

In a press release, Twain stated:

“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honour and I love this theatre. The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favourites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!”

Presale for Shania Twain's shows will go on sale from August 16 to August 20, 2023, via Citi Entertainment. While general sales will go on sale via Ticketmaster on June 21, 2024.

Fans can also follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.

Shania Twain's Las Vegas Residency 2024 shows will begin in May and end in December

Here are the venues and dates for Shania Twain's shows:

May 10, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

May 11, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

May 15, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

May 17, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

May 18, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

May 23, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

May 25, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

May 26, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

August 23, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

August 24, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

August 29, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

August 31, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

September 1, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

September 4, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

September 6, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

September 7, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

November 29, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

November 30, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

December 4, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

December 6, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

December 7, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

December 11, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

December 13, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

December 14, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

Shania Twain is a Canadian singer with 5 Grammy Awards and 18 nominations to her name

Shania Twain, a remarkable figure in country music, emerged as a star during the 1990s, a period when she reshaped the genre's boundaries and drew in new audiences. Hailing from Windsor, Ontario, she was raised in Timmins, Ontario.

Shania Twain's early life was marked by a passion for singing and playing the guitar. Despite facing the loss of her parents in a tragic car accident at 21, she showed incredible resilience by supporting her siblings through her music gigs.

Her journey gained traction when she caught the eye of Mercury Nashville, which led to the release of her self-titled debut album in 1993. Although not a major hit, the album laid the foundation for her musical career.

Shania Twain's fate intervened when she crossed paths with renowned producer Robert John Mutt Lange, leading to a marriage and a partnership that defined her sound. Their collaboration yielded the groundbreaking album The Woman in Me in 1995, blending country traditions with rock and pop influences.

The album's success was followed by the even more successful Come on Over in 1997, which featured chart-topping hits like You're Still the One and Man! I Feel Like a Woman.

Shania Twain's popularity extended globally, reaching audiences beyond country music's usual boundaries. Her 2002 album Up! marked a change in direction and showcased her versatility. Despite personal challenges, including her separation from Lange, Shania remained an influential figure. Her hiatus was punctuated by a successful Greatest Hits album in 2004 and sporadic appearances.

In 2017, Shania Twain made a triumphant return with Now, topping the charts and showcasing her evolution. She continued to captivate audiences with tours, residencies, and documentary releases, cementing her legacy as an icon.

In 2023, she ventured further into pop territory with Queen of Me, an album that embraced contemporary sounds and highlighted her ability to adapt and stay relevant.

Shania Twain's story is one of resilience, innovation, and transformation. Her journey from a small Canadian town to international stardom is a testament to her talent, determination, and unwavering spirit.