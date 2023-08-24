Ohio school bus accident: Community mourns as elementary student killed in deadly crash

On Tuesday, August 22, Ohio's Northwestern Local Schools District announced that an elementary school student was killed in a bus accident. The incident occurred in the morning, after the school bus turned upside down upon being hit by a minivan. The collision also led to injuries to 23 other students.

The Ohio school bus is currently under investigation by local authorities. Officials have not yet discussed the circumstances that led to the crash, or whether there were any criminal elements involved such as speeding or substance abuse.

The Northwestern Schools District stated that grief counselors will be available for all students.

Ohio bus crash: Minivan passenger and driver sustain minor injuries

As reported by ABC, the Ohio collision occured at approximately 8:15 am. The school bus was reportedly travelling Westbound along a Clark County road when it was struck by an Eastbound 2010 Honda Odyssey Minivan. The bus was sent careening off the road, where it turned over.

According to CBS, the bus had 53 passengers. The deceased child was ejected from the bus during the course of events, and ended up dying at the scene. 23 other bus passengers also sustained injuries.

The bus driver, 68-year-old Alfred E Collier, also sustained minor injuries.

A witness at the scene, Skylar Bowen, described the harrowing aftermath of the crash.

"After it happened, I'd seen [the bus] on its side. They were putting kids on stretchers. They had, like, leg braces, neck braces and stuff like that. It's not something that you would want to prepare yourself for," Bowen said.

The occupants of the Honda Odyssey also sustained injuries in the crash. The driver, 35-year-old Hermanio Joseph, sustained injuries but remained stable.

The passenger, 37-year-old Roberto Mompremier, was in similar condition. Both men were subsequently transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

CBS noted that after the accident, local officials organised for parents to meet their children at a local firestation. The Northwestern Local Schools also said that they would cancel Wednesday's classes due to the tragedy.

A school spokesperson wrote:

"The bus accident this morning claimed the life of one of our elementary students. We will not have classes tomorrow (...) The Elementary and the Jr/Sr High will open at 8am for students, staff, and community members who need assistance and want to talk to a mental health specialist. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families that have been impacted by this tragedy."

Authorities said that based on the circumstances behind the crash, it is possible that charges may be filed in the future.

However, officials have not yet disclosed the official cause of the Ohio accident.