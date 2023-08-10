Lil Tay car accident claim explored as alleged eyewitness exacerbates confusion 

On Wednesday, August 9, a message posted on Lil Tay's account claimed that the 14-year-old rapper and social media influencer had died along with her brother. While Lil Tay's Instagram page did not indicate the cause of death, a self-proclaimed eyewitness said that the pair had died in a car accident.

According to the team handling Lil Tay's social media, the cause behind the death of the 14-year-old and her sibling remain under police investigation.

However, the alleged eyewitness claimed that it may have been related to someone "texting and driving," leading to a fatal accident.

According to NZ Herald, the circumstances behind the reports of the teen's death remain unclear. The location of the alleged car crash also remains unknown.

Police have reportedly received no information about Lil Tay being in a car crash

According to the account of imjesseryan, Lil Tay died while she was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her brother, Jason Tian, who is known to control the teenager's social media account.

imjesseryan implied that this was a collision involving at least two vehicles, as they mentioned that the occupants of the "other vehicle" remained unharmed. They did not, however, discuss which driver was allegedly "texting."

Insider noted that the teen was from Canada, but spent a considerable amount of time in the US. She was known to shuttle between Los Angeles, California, and Vancouver, British Columbia. As a result, reporters asked authorities from both cities if they could confirm whether there had been reports of her death.

Both police departments said that they had received no such information, and that there were no ongoing investigations in relation to her supposed death.

No Jumper @nojumper The Vancouver and Los Angeles Police Departments have denied they’re investigating the death of Lil Tay, claims they have no record of her death and have not been alerted of her death pic.twitter.com/19mTvuOXbU

In an interview with Insider, Lil Tay's former manager said that he was uncertain about the rumors. The manager, Harry Tsang, told reporters:

"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family."

Tsang continued:

"This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed."

Aiden 𝟛.𝟘 @Aiden_Revival The police are claiming they have NO record of Lil Tay (Claire Hope) or her brothers death. Additionally someone put a prompt through chatgpt that produced an almost identical paragraph to the death announcement posted on her insta. This whole thing is shady af. pic.twitter.com/kIcXIFBxsF

According to the Daily Beast, the Tay initially rose to fame in 2017, when she began to post online rap songs that celebrated her supposedly lavish lifestyle. In 2018, netizens began to speculate that the child's persona was a creation of her older adult brother, Jason Tian. However, multiple sources reported that she disappeared from social media soon afterward.

In 2021, she spoke out against her father, accusing him of abuse and being an absent father - claims that the latter denied.

The Insider noted that the teen's father, Christopher Hope, chose not to confirm with reporters whether the social media influencer was dead.