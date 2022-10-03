5 times K-pop idol managers went viral for wholesome reasons

There is always an entourage of staff behind the success of K-pop idols, who work day and night to ensure a smooth working day for the stars. K-pop idols are frequently seen outside with their managers, who are in charge of their day-to-day activities and events.

Idols and their managers frequently develop close relationships akin to friends or siblings as a result of having to live in close proximity for years. Because of this, fans find interactions between K-pop idols and their managers to be extremely endearing.

The following is a list of five occasions when K-pop idol managers went viral for good reason.

1) NCT’s manager

erin @lovngjeno Nct’s manager is so good looking bet he will become one of the neos soon Nct’s manager is so good looking bet he will become one of the neos soon 💀 https://t.co/vRkKGZusjz

NCT’s manager went viral for his good looks. He has even been stopped by paparazzi who mistook him for an NCT member and asked him to pose, only to find out later that he's not a member of the group. Fans have even praised his good looks and joked about him being an honorary NCT member because he perfectly fits SM Entertainment's visual ideology for the group.

2) BTS’ manager

Thank you for your hard work and dedication to Manager Sejin is now the co-leader of Big Hit’s artist protocol department.Thank you for your hard work and dedication to @BTS_twt Manager Sejin is now the co-leader of Big Hit’s artist protocol department. Thank you for your hard work and dedication to @BTS_twt https://t.co/ZNMpCsvIgU

BTS’ former manager and current leader of HYBE's protocol team, Sejin, has always had a wonderful relationship with the group. ARMYs became his fans as a result of their close relationship. Sejin was always attentive to the boys, playing with them and keeping them entertained.

ᴮᵘ₍ᐢ..ᐢ₎ʸ 🥕 @dwaekkieee Sejin isnt just bts' manager. He has a fansite too Sejin isnt just bts' manager. He has a fansite too 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/tv2EC7O5xo

The manager not only went viral for his good manners but also his charming looks. So much so that there are dedicated fansites for him who take and upload pictures of him whenever he is spotted outside with BTS on their schedules.

3) APINK’s manager

The manager of K-pop group APINK went viral among K-pop fans after a fan posted a video of him dancing to the group's song Remember during rehearsal. The manager was filling in for Eunji, who was absent from the rehearsal due to filming for the K-drama Sassy Go Go. The manager flawlessly performed the entire song, demonstrating not only his devotion to the group but also his love for their songs.

4) Stray Kids’ manager

A video of Stray Kids' manager carrying injured Lee Know on his back went viral in 2018. In the video, the manager is seen carrying Lee Know on his back outside the Music Bank building.

Lee Know injured his ankle during rehearsals for Stray Kids' Music Bank show and was unable to walk properly, so the manager carried him from the venue to the car, which was an emotional moment for both members and fans.

5) TWICE’s manager

TWICE's manager captured at the meet and greet (Image via Twitter/nayeonmilk)

TWICE’s manager is not only caring towards the members but also towards the group’s fandom, ONCEs. The group's manager went viral after performing an act of kindness for a fan in a wheelchair who attended TWICE's meet and greet.

She was seen quietly adjusting the fan's chair and wheeling him from member to member so that the fan could talk to all of the members without interruption. This touching moment was captured by another fan at the event, who found the manager’s behavior applaudable.

However, not all managers have gone viral because of their good deeds or appearance. Many managers have demonstrated extreme and even violent behaviour toward K-pop idols, some of whom have fortunately been caught on camera bringing justice to the idols who suffered at the hands of such staff.

