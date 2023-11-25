How old is Corey Mylchreest? Bridgerton star dating life, age, and more explored

In the world of Hollywood, Corey Mylchreest is an interesting guy. He's got talent, a mysterious vibe, and a bright future in both TV and movies. At just 25 years old, this British actor, who went to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, has made a big impression.

Mylchreest's career took off with gigs like playing Adonis in Netflix's The Sandman and the younger version of King George in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. But there's more to him than just acting. Standing at a solid six feet tall and having an intriguing personality, he adds depth to his story. We catch glimpses of his personal life with Emily Brown, a copywriter and occasional soccer player, popping up at fancy events.

As fans anxiously wait to see what Mylchreest does next, from making short films to landing big roles on TV, his career promises to take us on an exciting ride through the ever-changing world of entertainment.

Corey M: Age, dating life, and more

At just 25 years old, Corey Mylchreest is already making a name for himself in the entertainment world. He was born on May 8, 1998, in Waltham Forest, London, and got his start in acting at the famous Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

He's had a really impressive career so far, making waves in projects like Elevator Pitch (2022), Mars (2021), and even the Netflix show The Sandman (2022). But his big break in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story really put him in the spotlight and made him a force to be reckoned with on TV.

Corey Mylchreest, the 25-year-old English actor, has a girlfriend but is quite secretive about his personal life. Even though he's famous, Mylchreest prefers to keep his relationship under wraps and doesn't post any pictures of his girlfriend on social media.

In a world where everyone is obsessed with celebrity relationships, Mylchreest's approach is refreshingly private. He hasn't revealed who his girlfriend is.

Corey Mylchreest is tall, standing at about six feet or 1.82 meters. He has a strong presence on-screen thanks to his commanding height. His Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) profile shows that he weighs around 65 kg or roughly 143 lbs.

Corey M's previous role in The Sandman explored

In 2022, Mylchreest appeared on Netflix's The Sandman as Adonis in the first episode. He's a grad from the fancy Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in the UK, class of 2020, and he rocked the role with his awesome acting chops on this super important gig.

In the very first episode of The Sandman, Mylchreest started making a name for himself. But that's not the only thing he's done in the entertainment world. He's also shown off his versatile talents in two short films where he's proven his dedication to telling different kinds of stories. His role in the 2021 short drama Mars also really left a mark in his career.

Mylchreest went from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art to the heart of Bridgerton, showing off his amazing talent and knack for captivating the audience.