How old is Declan Donnelly's wife, Ali Astall? Relationship explored as couple welcomes second child 

On July 25, 46-year-old British comedian and actor Declan Donnelly welcomed his second child with his wife 43-year-old wife Ali Astall. Taking to Twitter, Donnelly informed his fans about the birth of their baby boy with an adorable picture.

On the Twitter handle @antanddec, which he shares with fellow comic Anthony McPartlin, Donnelly tweeted:

"Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light. He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x"

Astall and Donelly started dating in 2014 and tied the knot a year later. The couple welcomed their first child in 2018.

The couple named their newborn baby Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a combination of the names of two important people in their lives. Jack's middle name, 'Anthony', is a tribute to Anthony McPartlin of the 'Ant & Dec' duo. The baby's last name, 'Alphonsus', was Donnelly's father, who passed away in 2011.

According to Daily Mail UK, speculations about Ali Astall being pregnant had risen when she missed the BAFTA television awards in May. Her absence was even more notable since Ant's wife Anne-Marie was present to support the duo when they won the prestigious 'Best Entertainment Show' award for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Everything we know about Declan Donnelly's wife Ali Astall

A 43-year-old talent manager from Newcastle, Australia, Ali Astall worked as Declan Donnelly's manager for 10 years before the two tied the knot. She currently works with Anthony McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie Corbett at a celebrity agency called James Grant Management.

While being an integral part of 'Ant & Dec' and their show Saturday Night Takeaway, Ali Astall has also worked with popular names like Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton.

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly from 'Ant & Dec' (Image via Instagram/antanddec)

Despite preferring to stay away from the limelight, Astall supported her husband when he was asked to host Saturday Night Takeaway on his own for the first time ever on March 31, 2019.

Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall: Exploring the couple's relationship

In a previous interview with The Daily Express, Donnelly had spoken fondly about his relationship with then-girlfriend Ali Astall, talking about how they hung out with each other all the time when they were single:

"We always hung out. When she was single and I was single we'd go out for dinner on Valentine's Day together. Last year we went out as a couple. It was a little strange because we've had a working relationship for so long."

After the two got together in 2014, the couple quickly moved from dating to tying the knot a year down the line. Donnelly's best man was his co-host Anthony, and the 2015 wedding witnessed no fewer than 200 guests, included famous names like Tess Daly, Fearne Cotton, Phillip Schofield, and Keith Lemon.

While the comedian mostly keeps his family life private, he often shares important moments of his life on social media. Over the years, Donnelly has also posted some images from his wedding day.

Here is one such image, marking their second wedding anniversary:

In August 2018, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, Isla Elizabeth Anne, on the @antanddec Twitter account. The tweet read:

"Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x"

Declan Donnelly's brother, Father Dermott Donnelly, passed away on July 8, at the age of 55. In 2015, he was the one who officiated Ali and Dec's wedding ceremony in Newcastle.

