How old is Gabby Barrett? American Idol star announces pregnancy with Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett is ready to welcome her second child. The singer announced on May 8 that she was expecting another baby with her husband, Cade Foehner.

She shared a video of her ultrasound with a piece of inspirational orchestra music on Instagram. She revealed in her caption that she and Foehner are expecting a baby boy. The caption reads,

“My son. Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day!”

Foehner posted the video clip on his account to celebrate the special day with his wife. He tagged Barrett in the post and wrote,

“Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing, strong and fruitful Bride!”

All about Gabby Barrett: Age, career, and more!

Born on March 5, 2000, the country music singer is 22 years old. She auditioned for American Idol Season 16 in Nashville

, Tennessee, and finished third. She then teamed up with songwriter and producer Allen Foster to write three songs for her extended play, The Fireflies.

She released her first single, I Hope, in 2019 and performed it while appearing on American Idol Season 17. The song became popular, and she announced that she had signed with Warner Music Nashville. I Hope topped the Billboard charts and the Hot Country Songs chart.

Gabby Barrett finished third on American Idol Season 16 (Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Barrett then released her first album, Goldmine, in June 2020, which was streamed around 15.98 million times. She opened up for Thomas Rhett on his Center Point Road Tour and the Zac Brown Band at Summerfest as part of their The Comeback Tour in 2021.

Gabby performed at a Pittsburgh Pirates game and sang the national anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Daytona 500. She was then nominated for four 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards in September 2021, including Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and New Artist.

Barrett announced the deluxe edition of Goldmine in October 2021, which was scheduled to be released in November 2021.

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner’s relationship timeline

Gabby Barrett tied the knot with singer and fellow American Idol contestant Cade Foehner in October 2019. The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter, Baylah May, in January 2021.

While speaking to a news outlet, Barrett spoke about her husband’s support when she was pregnant with Baylah and called him extra thoughtful. Barrett said,

“He’s just been very nice. He rubs my feet every single night. And pregnancy can sometimes bring on mood swings and all of those crazy things from the lovely hormones. He’s just been very patient about it and very understanding.”

Cade Foehner is mainly known for his appearance on American Idol in Season 16. He was eliminated during the top 5.

