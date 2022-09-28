How old is Genevieve Davis? Meet Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider’s wife as the couple gets hitched

Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider announced on Tuesday, September 27, that she got married to her 25-year-old fiancé Genevieve Davis on May 9. The couple got hitched in a “small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder” in Oakland, California.

Although the couple married months back, Amy, 43, recently shared the happy news with her fans on her social media accounts, along with some pictures from their big day.

The Jeopardy champion even revealed that they got married in an intimate ceremony as they “couldn’t wait that long to proclaim [their] love and commitment to each other.” However, the newlyweds will still have a traditional wedding and reception next summer.

Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider and Genevieve Davis met through friends

Amy Schneider @Jeopardamy ‍♀️ ‍♀️ A year ago today, I was in LA, waiting to fulfill a dream. The year since has been full of good days, but by far the best one was May 9th, when Genevieve and I got married. Without her, none of the other good days would have happened. I’m so lucky to share my life with her!‍♀️‍♀️ A year ago today, I was in LA, waiting to fulfill a dream. The year since has been full of good days, but by far the best one was May 9th, when Genevieve and I got married. Without her, none of the other good days would have happened. I’m so lucky to share my life with her!👰‍♀️❤️👰‍♀️ https://t.co/6zG1OpbBZV

Jeopardy Amy first met Genevieve, a nanny, in July 2020 through friends. Recalling their first meeting, Amy Tweeted:

“My friend was hanging out at my apartment, talking on the phone to her boyfriend, and somehow or other she wound up inviting her boyfriend's sister over to my place, to give her a ride somewhere. That sister turned out to be Genevieve.”

She first became friends with “cute” Genevieve and they both started hanging out together. Although, people suspected that they both were “dating” due to their bond, Genevieve denied the speculation, saying that she is “straight.”

However, Amy hoped that the relationship would evolve into something romantic. Speaking about her bond with Genevieve, she told The Los Angeles Times:

“I was always holding out hope. I loved hanging out with her. I loved that we didn’t have to be talking the whole time, and we didn’t have to be entertaining each other the whole time. We could zone out on our phones or whatever, and it was fine.”

Seven months after their first meeting, they fell in love with each other and started dating in February 2021. Amy told The New York Times:

“I’ve had two serious relationships in my life, and this is the second. When I met the woman who became my wife, I had never even kissed anyone and I was 25.”

After a year of dating, the couple got engaged in February 2022. Amy shared the happy news on Twitter with a picture of their left hands rocking solitaire engagement rings.

Amy Schneider @Jeopardamy I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend... she's my fiancée!!! I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world 🥰🥰🥰 I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend... she's my fiancée!!! I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/ftd53zxnzF

The couple even planned their proposal. They decided that Genevieve would propose to Amy sometime in February, around Valentine's Day and their relationship anniversary.

But Genevieve decided to surprise Amy by popping the question on an unplanned day, catching Amy completely off-guard. Genevieve told The Los Angeles Times:

“She came in, and I was on one knee, and she freaked out. It’s actually a hilarious video.”

Amy added:

“Everything about it was perfect. Then we had ... balloons hanging around our apartment for a while, but, you know.”

About a week later, Amy proposed marriage to Genevieve at a fancy anniversary dinner in Sonoma.

The lovebirds finally said "I do" on May 9 in an intimate ceremony. The couple wore simple white dresses, as well as floral headpieces while saying their vows.

Before Genevieve, Amy was married to Keely Anneken. She married Keely in 2004 but parted ways in 2016 after realizing that she "was trans."

Amy is the highest-earning female contestant in Jeopardy history, making about $1.4 million dollars after winning 40 games. She has the second-longest winning streak behind the record achieved by Jeopardy legend Ken Jennings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far