Who is Bryan Agnew? Meet DWTS behind-the-scenes choreographer Brittany Cherry’s husband as the couple get hitched

Brittany Cherry, a behind-the-scenes choreographer for Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) season 31, married her long-time beau Bryan Agnew on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The 28-year-old professional dancer had a beautiful ceremony at the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla, California.

Bryan Agnew is 33 years old, and works for Netflix Business Affairs.

Cherry and Agnew's wedding ceremony was attended by 80 guests, including Jenna Johnson, a professional dancer who has participated in DWTS and So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD). Several DWTS colleagues couldn’t be present for Cherry’s big day on account of the show's camera blocking rehearsals, since season 31 of the show is set to air on September 19, the day after her wedding.

Brittany Cherry marries Bryan J Agnew: All about the DWTS choreographer's husband

Bryan J Agnew has been working in Netflix's Business Affairs department since 2018. According to his LinkedIn profile, the Los Angeles native earlier worked as an assistant for United Talent Agency.

Prior to entering the entertainment industry, Agnew was a bartender for ten months at Hospitality Unlimited Inc. and The Fat Dog. His initial job profiles were as a service specialist at Talking Rain Beverage in Preston, Washington, and as a recruiter at Insight Global (Bellevue).

He completed high school at Kentwood H.S. and then got admission in Bellevue College, where he pursued a degree in Associate of Arts and Sciences (A.A.S.), Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies. He then earned an LLB degree from the University of Washington.

Bryan first met Brittany Cherry through their mutual friend Stefano Langone. The latter was Agnew’s roommate and used to be a band member on DWTS (2017) when Cherry was the choreographer.

Although Cherry and Agnew initially didn’t click, the two later reconnected and fell in love. Agnew proposed to the dancer in 2020 “on a drive through Malibu Canyon,” People reported.

DWTS' Brittany Cherry on her wedding gown, ceremony and more

Brittany Cherry has participated not just in DWTS, but has also appeared on SYTYCD and Shakira-Nick Jonas’ Come Dance With Me. She was also one of the dancers in the music video for Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud.

At her wedding, she explained to People magazine why the couple chose to wear simple outfits for their big day:

“I'm a ballroom dancer and because I've worn all these beautiful gowns and dresses my whole life. I really wanted something timeless and elegant and classy and not too embellished. I found a really beautiful dress and I was like, 'Oh, this is pretty, but I'm just still not sure.'"

She continued:

“So I go live my life — cut to when I'm actually dress shopping and I go to four different shops and I see this same dress at a couple shops and I'm like, 'Oh it's so pretty.' I go back to Kinsey James [in West Hollywood] and try on all the dresses you could imagine. I still was like, 'Ah, that dress is so perfect,' and so I ended up going with the dress that I found a year prior."

Cherry also mentioned that she and her husband danced to Elvis Presley’s Love Me Tender. Adding that it was a “super special song” for them, she revealed that this was the track that was playing when Cherry and Bryan got back together in 2017. It felt like “kismet” to her.

The DWTS choreographer ended her wedding interview with People by saying:

“I'm so excited to be married to him and he is truly just my best friend and the most incredible person in my life. I’m just so excited for the life that we're about to build together.”

The newlyweds will reportedly go on their European honeymoon after DWTS season 31 ends. Meanwhile, they will be relaxing in San Diego for two days post-wedding.

DWTS Season 31 will premiere on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney Plus.

