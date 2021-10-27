 How old is Jenna Johnson? JoJo Siwa credits 'DWTS' partner for helping her 'find happiness' amid Kylie Prew break-up

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson have formed a bond while being partners in Dancing With the Stars' Season 30. The YouTube personality and actress appeared on-screen with her 'DWTS' partner Jenna Johnson during an interview with Access Hollywood. Siwa revealed Jenna's influence on her and how the latter has helped her with self-acceptance.

JoJo Siwa recognized Jenna Johnson's contribution in boosting her happiness during her time in the competition. Siwa has recently been reported to have split with Kylie Prew, with whom she was linked for the last few months.

In the interview, the 18-year old said:

"She (Jenna Johnson) has become my older sister and guided me through so many things. I think one thing specifically that she's guided me through is finding happiness with myself."

Siwa added:

"One thing that she's done for me is made me happy with being me... It's something that I'm forever grateful for."

How old is Jenna Johnson and since when has she been on 'DWTS'?

Dancer Jenna Johnson was born in California on April 12, 1994. At the time of publishing this article, she is 27 years old. Johnson has been associated with Dancing with the Stars since Season 18 as a member of a group of dancers. It was only in Season 23 that she became a professional dancer on the show.

Jenna Johnson has had six partners from Season 23 to the current season, i.e., Season 30. The Utah-native won Season 26, where she was partnered with Adam Rippon and came second with Nev Schulman on the 29th Season of Dancing With the Stars. Her partnership with Siwa made them the first same-sex dancing partners in the show's history.

What has Jenna Johnson said about her first impression of 'DWTS' partner JoJo Siwa?

Jenna Johnson told Parade magazine in October:

"When I met JoJo, all of those nerves and hesitations went away because of how absolutely amazing she is... he's full of life, full of energy, full of positivity, and it is such a joy to be able to work and dance with her every day."

Meanwhile, Joelle Joanie Siwa recently paid homage to Johnson by mimicking her look for Halloween. On July 23, JoJo Siwa posted a snap of the two on Instagram dressed in matching outfits. Siwa, who naturally has blonde hair, dyed it brunette to match Jenna's look.

She mentioned in the caption:

"It's almost Halloween…So today I decided to dress up as @jennajohnson. Made sure I hit every detail from HEAD to TOE!!! Literally colored my hair and painted my toes...definitely was worth it!!!"

The dancing duo will have to compete with ten other couples who remain on the show.

Edited by Prem Deshpande