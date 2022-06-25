"I KNEW IT": Fans are thrilled as Justin and Kennedy win the title in Come Dance With Me grand finale

Come Dance With Me season 1 came to an end after the series aired the grand finale and crowned its winner on Friday night. After ten weeks of competition, numerous costume changes, different routines, and battles with other teams, Justin and Kennedy emerged as the winners. It was a well-deserved win that left viewers thrilled at the judge's decision.

Justin and Kennedy have been the frontrunners in the reality TV dance competition over the past few weeks. They received the first-ever perfect score of the season and impressed the judges with every performance. After making it to the grand finale, they again topped the scoreboard, making them the winners of Come Dance With Me season one.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share their excitement for the Come Dance With Me title winners.

Fans were confident about Justin and Kennedy's win on Come Dance With Me

Taking to Twitter, fans congratulated the father and daughter on their well-deserved win. Some also added that they knew it would be Kennedy and Justin who would emerge as winners.

More details on Kennedy and Justin's grand finale performance on Come Dance With Me

This week, the three teams had to perform two routines for the grand finale. For their first routine, Justin and Kennedy performed their 'Carousel' routine from week one. Jenna Dewan shared that she chose this performance because it had it all, and she wanted to see them perform again through the grand finale lens.

The team didn't fail to impress the judges with their performance. Their moves were sharper and stronger compared to their first performance. This got them a perfect score of 30 from the judges, giving them the lead. For their second performance of the night, the duo performed a complex contemporary fusion routine to The Greatest by Sia.

During her confessional, Kennedy shared that it was a $100,000 performance. Their final performance of the night was perfect in every way, and they received a standing ovation from the judges. Jenna shared that the textures and emotions were present in their performance. She added that the press lift was what impressed her the most.

Dexter shared that it was the most authentic, raw, and passion-filled performance he'd seen from the father and daughter duo. The scores for round 2 weren't revealed until the end of the competition. It was down to Justin and Kennedy and Avery and Jack.

Ultimately, Justin and Kennedy emerged as the winners of Come Dance With Me after receiving a perfect score again, giving them a total of 60. The father-daughter duo was thrilled with the results. They won not only the title of the competition but also a sum of $100,000.

More details on the other two teams who made it to the grand finale in Come Dance With Me

Avery and Jack, and Emily and Anna joined Kennedy and Justin in the grand finale. After their encore performance in round one, Avery and Jack received a score of 28.5, giving them the second spot on the scoreboard. Emily and Anna received a score of 27 from the judges.

After their second performance, which was a challenging routine, the judges revealed the team that came in third. Avery and Jack brought their best and came in second. Emily and Anna came in third in the competition. Though they didn't win the title, the mother and daughter duo shared that being on Come Dance With Me was a million-dollar win for them.

Come Dance With Me airs on CBS every Friday at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

