Which three teams made it to the grand finale in Come Dance With Me?

Come Dance With Me returned for an all-new exciting episode on Friday night. This week, the famed reality TV dance competition series featured the remaining four teams battling it out for a chance to make it to the grand finale. Every team did their best and tried to impress the judges with their routines.

The duos didn't have to perform just one routine but two. They danced to top songs, including Tiny Dancer’ by Elton John, I Won't Give Up by Jason Mraz, Happy by Pharrell Williams, and more. With the stakes high, ultimately, only three teams advanced after their performances this week.

Who are the three teams who advanced to the grand finale this week on Come Dance With Me?: Judge's scores decide the verdict

The decision on who would advance to the grand finale in Come Dance With Me was based on the scores received by the judges. Each team's scores in the first round were combined with the scores from the second round. Three teams with the highest scores advanced to the grand finale.

At the end of round one, Emily and Anna topped the scoreboard with their second perfect score this season. They were followed by Kennedy and Justin, who made an emotional comeback with their performance, receiving a score of 29. Avery and Jack were third on the scoreboard, with a total of 28.5. Meanwhile, Mia and Crystal found themselves at the bottom with a low score of 25.5.

After their performances during the second round, host Philip Lawrence revealed the top three teams that received the highest scores, advancing to the grand finale.

The first spot in the grand finale went to Emily and Anna, who received a combined score of 58. Justin and Kennedy joined them, who received a combined score of 57.5. The final team to claim the last spot in the finale were Jack and Avery, with a combined score of 57.

Sadly, this was the end of the road for Mia and Crystal, who were eliminated. They received a combined score of only 51.

A brief recap of the performances this week on Come Dance With Me

For the first round of their semi-final performance, the teams had to perform a routine to a song chosen by the young Come Dance With Me dancers. After each performance, the judges gave the team feedback, and the scores were revealed on the board.

For the next round, the parents had to choose a song representing the emotional connection they shared with their child. After each performance, the judges would lock in their scores as usual, but it wasn't revealed until the end of the episode.

Mia and Crystal kicked off the second round. They performed a contemporary routine to A Million Dream by P!nk. Mia was worried about performing contemporary because it wasn't something she was used to. Despite this, the young Come Dance With Me contestant gave her best on stage. The judges were impressed with their routine.

The next performance was by Kennedy and Justin. They performed a routine to Dance Like Yo Daddy by Meghan Trainor. They were determined to bring out their best with characters, precisely what the father and daughter duo brought to the stage. Jenna Dewan shared that their performance was funky and fun.

Third to perform in the second round were Emily and Anna. The mother and daughter duo danced to HER by Anne Marie. Tricia shared that their performance was impressive and inspiring. Jenna Dewan was equally impressed with their performance and claimed it was beautiful.

Jack and Avery gave their final performance of the night. They performed an athletic number to Pharrell Williams' Happy. The father and son duo's performance featured a lot of lifts and a dolphin. Dexter shared that their performance showcased a lot of character and that he loved their performance.

Come Dance With Me airs every Friday at 8 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

