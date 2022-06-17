What time will Come Dance With Me Season 1 semi-final air? Release date, performances and more details explored

Come Dance With Me Season 1 is just one week away from the grand finale. This Friday, CBS will air the semi-final episode (Episode 10) featuring four teams performing their best to earn a spot in the finale.

The reality TV series is the network’s new dance competition show where children (trained dancers) participate with their parents (non-dancers). One of the two teams who score the lowest in an episode is usually eliminated based on the judges' discretion. The finale will see the winning team receive a $100,000 grand prize.

Episode 10 or semi-final of Come Dance With Me Season 1 is all set to air on Friday, June 17, 2022, on CBS at 8.00 PM ET. Viewers can also watch the episode on demand on Paramount+ or on the network’s website after it airs on the channel.

Those who don’t have access to the channel can opt for various live streaming services, such as Philo, DirecTV Stream, Philo, YouTube TV, and Sling.

In the previous episode, the mother-daughter duo Kamryn and Adriana were eliminated from Come Dance With Me. The remaining teams will appear in the upcoming episode.

What to expect from the new episode of Come Dance With Me?

The upcoming episode of Come Dance With Me Season 1 will show the contestants under a lot of pressure. The teams will deliver two performances, followed by Showout and elimination rounds.

The official synopsis of the Come Dance With Me semi-final reads:

“The four remaining teams dance not once, but twice to prove they have what it takes to advance to the grand finale. The final four perform routines to top songs, including ‘Tiny Dancer’ (Elton John), ‘I Won't Give Up’ (Jason Mraz), ‘Happy’ (Pharrell Williams) and more.”

The teams slated to perform in Episode 10 are:

1) Team Mia and Crystal from Lexington, South Carolina

Child: Mia (age 10)

Mom: Crystal (preschool teacher)

2) Team Kennedy and Justin from Stafford, Virginia

Child: Kennedy (age 10)

Dad: Justin (public information officer)

3) Team Emily and Anna from Woodland Hills, California

Child: Emily (age 12)

Mom: Anna (interior designer)

4) Team Avery and Jack from Phoenix, Arizona

Child: Avery (age 11)

Dad: Jack (network engineer)

A preview shared by CBS featured Justin and Kennedy performing to the song Tiny Dancer by Elton John. The father-daughter duo’s emotional performance brought tears to the judges’ eyes. After their performance, host Philip Lawrence told Justin:

“As a father to daughters, I understand that emotional connection with our daughters.”

He then asked Kennedy about their style of dance and how she connected with it. In response, she said:

“That I can bring and letting it all out when I have to hold it in. Sometimes it’s just, it just feels really good. And especially, with this style of dance I can really express myself and who I am. And I love it so much.”

The judges were then seen praising Justin and Kennedy’s partnership. The panel incudes Tricia Miranda, Jenna Dewan, and Dexter Mayfield.

Come Dance With Me premiered on April 15, 2022, with 12 dance teams. The finale of the dance reality show will air next week on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on CBS.

