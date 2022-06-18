Justin and Kennedy made a comeback with a heartfelt routine in Come Dance With Me semi-finals

Come Dance With Me Season 1 returned for an all-new groovy episode on Friday night. Just one week away from the finale, the latest episode saw the four remaining contestants perform their hearts out with not just one, but two routines.

Last week, after being in the bottom two, father-daughter duo Justin and Kennedy made an emotional comeback with their first performance of the night.

This week, the teams battled it out head-to-head against each other for a chance to reach the grand finale. After almost getting eliminated last week, Justin and Kennedy were back again with the determination to redeem themselves, and that's exactly what they did.

Justin and Kennedy made an emotional comeback with their semi-final performance on Come Dance With Me

The teams had to perform two songs each in Come Dance With Me semi-finals. For their first performance, Justin and Kennedy performed a contemporary routine to Tiny Dancer by Elton John. During her confessional, Kennedy shared that she was excited to perform, since contemporary was her favorite dance genre.

Justin and Kennedy took to the stage and dazzled with their performance. Kennedy impressed the judges with her pirouettes. Overall, it was an emotional performance that left the judges and audience overwhelmed. Tricia couldn't help but shed a few tears after she witnessed the two give it their all on the stage.

CBS @CBS



Don't miss an all-new episode of Warning: this clip may make cause happy tears. 🥲Don't miss an all-new episode of #ComeDanceWithMe TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS. Warning: this clip may make cause happy tears. 🥲Don't miss an all-new episode of #ComeDanceWithMe TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS. https://t.co/bFVLGWIZNw

After their performance, host Philip Lawrence told Justin:

“As a father to daughters, I understand that emotional connection with our daughters.”

When he asked Kennedy what was the part she connected with the most with this style of dance, the young dancer shared:

"The emotion I can bring and letting it all out. When I hold it in, sometimes it just feels really good. Especially with this dance I could express myself for who I am and I love it so much."

Commenting on their performance, judge Tricia shared that the partnership was incredible. She added that she was impressed by the way the father lifted the young dancer during their performance in Come Dance With Me. Continuing, Tricia added that this was a prime example of a partnership.

The father and daughter received a near perfect score from Tricia and Dexter, while Jenna Dewan gave them a perfect ten. Their overall score was a total of 29.

A brief recap to the father and daughter's performance last week

Last week, Justin and Kennedy found themselves facing elimination after being in the bottom two. They had to battle it out against Kamryn and Adriana in the showout.

They were the first team to receive a perfect score this season. While the judges expected a lot from them, they failed to deliver last week, leaving them with the lowest score on the board. But after an impeccable performance during the Showout, the Come Dance With Me team managed to secure themselves a spot in the semi-final.

Next week, when Come Dance With Me returns, it's the grand finale and the stakes have never been higher. The three teams who advance will battle it out one last time for a chance at winning the series title and a grand cash prize of $100,000.

Come Dance With Me airs every Friday night at 8.00 PM ET, only on CBS. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far