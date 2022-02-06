How old is Juhie Faheem from Love is Blind? Meet Love Is Blind contestant with dancing skills

Juhie Faheem from Love is Blind season 2 will appear as one of the new contestants on the series. Netflix's reality show is going to feature 30 contestants who are searching for love and will hopefully find theirs on Love is Blind.

Fans are super excited to hear about the new contestants as the trailer for the upcoming show suggests that all the new contestants have a vibrant personality and are definitely going to add their spice to the show.

Juhie Faheem from Love is Blind is known as the one with dancing skills among the contestants. The show's format deals with 30 contestants who are set to go on a blind date with each other with a wall in between.

Know more about Juhie Faheem from Love is Blind season 2

Juhie Faheem is a clinical psychotherapist and also a cast member of Netflix's reality show Love is Blind. The 31 year-old therapist lives in Chicago and is of American nationality. She works at Youth Outreach Services and was previously an employee of Mt Sinai Medical, Rosevelt University, and Northwestern Mutual.

Her LinkedIn profile suggests that she holds both a bachelor's and master's degree in clinical psychology. For four years from 2015, she served as the director of client services catalyst wealth management at Northwestern Mutual. She has been working at Youth Outreach Services since 2019.

Her Instagram suggests that she leads a very colorful life. Her ethnicity has not been confirmed by the cast member. As per her Instagram, Juhie believes in family, friends and faith. Moreover, she always believes in being a good person.

Regarding dating, Juhie Faheem from Love is Blind has quoted:

“I’m looking for someone with drive, someone who is very kind and, overall, just spontaneous, goes with the flow and is down to have an adventure with me.”

Juhie Faheem is a very out-going and fun loving person. She loves to click pictures for her Instagram and likes to style fashionably.

When is Love is Blind sesaon 2 premeiring?

Season 2 of Love is Blind is premiering on February 11, 2022 and will stream on Netflix. It is produced by Kinetic Content and created by Chris Coelen. The show will be hosted by real-life couple Vanessa and Nick Lachey.

