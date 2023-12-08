How old is Jewel? Kevin Costner age difference explored post Caribbean holiday pictures

Well-known singer Jewel attended a fundraiser with actor Kevin Costner for her Inspiring Children Foundation last week. Both of them are well-established today in the entertainment industry, and they have an age difference of 19 years since Jewel is 49 and Kevin is 68.

The Lyon's Den star shared a video related to the event through Instagram on November 28, 2023. She started by writing:

"A little posting. Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids."

Also known as Jewel Kilcher, she additionally mentioned the people who frequently attend the event and that it is the only event that helps her to "relax, rest, and play." She also thanked Costner in the end by writing:

"@kevinvostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!"

Kevin Costner and Jewel have reportedly developed a close relationship during their latest trip

As mentioned earlier, Kevin Costner and Jewel were spotted together at a fundraiser event for the latter's Inspiring Children Foundation. While Kilcher has already shared a video related to the event, a few pictures from the event revealed that the duo seemed comfortable with each other, as per People magazine.

Kevin reportedly put his arms around Kilcher as she delivered a speech to the crowd at the event, and the duo had smiles on their faces. He reportedly attended Kilcher's event as a guest, and they traveled via the Caribbean on a flight. However, the duo's representatives have yet to reveal more details.

The news of Kevin's appearance at the event comes almost two months after he finalized his divorce from Christine Baumgartner. The duo were married for around 18 years, and Christine applied for divorce in May 2023, revealing in the legal documents that she and Kevin separated the previous month.

Kevin and Christine's divorce did not reach a settlement, as they had to approach the court multiple times to decide on the child support payments and other issues. People magazine stated that, as per the divorce settlement, Kevin was ordered to pay Christine $63,209 per month.

Taste of Country reported that Kevin and Christine first met on the set of the 1996 film, Tin Cup. They tied the knot in 2003 and became the parents of three children: Cayden, Hayes, and Grace.

Jewel is reportedly working on a new album

Survivor Net revealed last month that Jewel was reportedly working on a new album that would emphasize her struggle with mental health over the years. It will also focus on other issues that she has suffered from since she was a kid.

Detailed information about the album has not been disclosed but Kilcher shared a small statement related to the project which reads:

"It's like a lullaby for adults. It's the music I've been writing to soothe myself at night, and I wanted to share it with other people."

The Payson, Utah, native has released 13 albums until now. Her latest album, Freewheelin' Woman, was released last year, and it reached the 89th spot on the US Billboard 200.